Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is rocking the internet again with his epic guitar skills. An old video of him playing Iron Maiden's Wasted Years on electric guitar has resurfaced on social media, and people are loving it. The video shows Sangma performing with a band at a cafe, and his solo at the end is getting a lot of praise.

The original video was posted on his Instagram handle in 2023, with the caption "Another rocking night ... iron maiden this time." Meghalaya's CM played Iron Maiden, the iconic British band, that was founded in 1975. The song he was playing, Wasted Years, is a 1986 single penned by the band's guitarist, Adrian Smith.

The old video is now being re-shared widely on multiple platforms, including Instagram, where it was shared by 'India Cultural Hub' and garnered over 16K likes in just a day. Sangma’s musical talents have even caught the attention of Anand Mahindra, who praised him as ‘uber cool’ and invited him to perform at the Mahindra Blues Festival.

Despite the video being old, netizens are loving his talent, with many joking that Meghalaya's CM is ‘too cool’ for India. His ease on stage has earned him praise, and his ‘punk’ vibe has won over many fans. A user wrote, “The whole of NE is too cool to be part of India.” A second user remarked, “So basically Meghalaya has beautiful Waterfalls, Beautiful People and a Rockstar CM.”

“Need more cool politicians like him... But with honesty,” said a third user.

Meanwhile, CM Sangma recently announced the introduction of game-based learning for children in the state on Tuesday. While inaugurating the Model Creative Learning Centre (MCLC) at Dobakkol in Tura, he emphasised the importance of game-based learning in developing crucial skills in children, including perceptual, motor, cognitive, and self-regulation skills.