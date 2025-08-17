Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangama’s soulful ‘Pehla Nasha’ on 150-year-old piano wins hearts online, watch viral video

The video of Meghalaya CM playing the hit song from the 1992 Amir Khan-starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar has gone viral on the internet. See viral video here

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma showcased his musical talents before an enthralled audience, which included Governor C H Vijayashankar. He performed the Bollywood classic "Pehla Nasha" on a 150-year-old piano at Raj Bhavan.

The video of Sangma playing the hit song from the 1992 Amir Khan-starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar drew praise from the Meghalaya Governor for the CM. The video of the performance has gained significant traction on social media platforms.

Conrad Sangma, the son of former Lok Sabha speaker and Meghalaya chief minister PA Sangma, has been involved in music even before becoming CM in 2018. His musical talent was highlighted when he sang a Bryan Adams song at an event in 2021.

His love for music is evident on his social media. There are many posts showcasing his talent as a singer and instrumentalist, including a video of him playing Joe Satriani's 'Always With Me, Always With You.'

Sharing his cover of the Satriani song, Sangma mentioned he was "almost there" with his rendition.

The CM has showcased his musical talent on many occasions. He has previously garnered attention with his performances on various instruments, particularly his guitar.

A video went viral on social media in 2023, featuring the chief minister's effortless rendition of the iconic guitar solo from the metal band Iron Maiden's 'Wasted Years.'

In 2021, another video went viral, showing Conrad Sangma's energetic performance of Bryan Adams' classic 'Summer of 69.'

These performances followed the 47-year-old politician's assumption of duties as Meghalaya's chief minister. His involvement with music suggests that while India gained a politician, his heart remains equally dedicated to music.