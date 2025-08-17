Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangama’s soulful ‘Pehla Nasha’ on 150-year-old piano wins hearts online, watch viral video

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

The Price of Peace: Putin's plan to carve up Ukraine

From IU to Park Hyung-sik, Bae Suzy: 6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs

Nakuul Mehta, Jankee blessed with a baby girl, drop cutest pictures from hospital: 'Your task is not to...'

Bhau gang takes responsibility of firing bullets at Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence due to..., its leader is...

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Children broke an unusual 'Cycle Dahi Handi' to celebrate the festival - VIRAL

From What's Wrong with Secretary Kim to Marry My Husband: 6 best K-dramas of Park Min-young you must watch

Elvish Yadav’s father issues FIRST statement on YouTuber’s Gurugram house attack: ‘25-30 rounds were fired…’

Ram Gopal Varma lashes out at dog lovers opposing Supreme Court’s decision: 'Mean people killing...'

Blood Moon to light up the sky in 2025: All you need to know about Lunar Eclipse, visibility in India

Dewald Brevis shatters Virat Kohli's major T20I record, becomes first-ever batter in the world to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Price of Peace: Putin's plan to carve up Ukraine

The Price of Peace: Putin's Plan to Carve Up Ukraine

From IU to Park Hyung-sik, Bae Suzy: 6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs

6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs

Nakuul Mehta, Jankee blessed with a baby girl, drop cutest pictures from hospital: 'Your task is not to...'

Nakuul Mehta, Jankee blessed with baby girl, drop cutest pictures from hospital

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeViral

VIRAL

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangama’s soulful ‘Pehla Nasha’ on 150-year-old piano wins hearts online, watch viral video

The video of Meghalaya CM playing the hit song from the 1992 Amir Khan-starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar has gone viral on the internet. See viral video here

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 11:51 AM IST

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangama’s soulful ‘Pehla Nasha’ on 150-year-old piano wins hearts online, watch viral video

TRENDING NOW

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma showcased his musical talents before an enthralled audience, which included Governor C H Vijayashankar. He performed the Bollywood classic "Pehla Nasha" on a 150-year-old piano at Raj Bhavan.

The video of Sangma playing the hit song from the 1992 Amir Khan-starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar drew praise from the Meghalaya Governor for the CM. The video of the performance has gained significant traction on social media platforms.

Also Read: Women dance to Badi Mushkil, but cameraman becomes star of video: 'He completely stole...'

Conrad Sangma, the son of former Lok Sabha speaker and Meghalaya chief minister PA Sangma, has been involved in music even before becoming CM in 2018. His musical talent was highlighted when he sang a Bryan Adams song at an event in 2021.

His love for music is evident on his social media. There are many posts showcasing his talent as a singer and instrumentalist, including a video of him playing Joe Satriani's 'Always With Me, Always With You.'

Sharing his cover of the Satriani song, Sangma mentioned he was "almost there" with his rendition.

The CM has showcased his musical talent on many occasions. He has previously garnered attention with his performances on various instruments, particularly his guitar.

A video went viral on social media in 2023, featuring the chief minister's effortless rendition of the iconic guitar solo from the metal band Iron Maiden's 'Wasted Years.'

In 2021, another video went viral, showing Conrad Sangma's energetic performance of Bryan Adams' classic 'Summer of 69.'

These performances followed the 47-year-old politician's assumption of duties as Meghalaya's chief minister. His involvement with music suggests that while India gained a politician, his heart remains equally dedicated to music.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hailey Bieber shares her daily routine for dewy, glazed doughnut skin
Hailey Bieber shares her daily routine for dewy, glazed doughnut skin
'Don't talk about...': Irfan Pathan makes shocking claim on his historic hat-trick vs Pakistan
Irfan Pathan makes shocking claim on his historic hat-trick vs Pakistan
Yasmin Karachiwala reveals postpartum secret behind Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt’s fitness, says, ‘They are very…’
Yasmin Karachiwala reveals Deepika & Alia’s post-delivery fitness routine
Ram Gopal Varma lashes out at dog lovers opposing Supreme Court’s decision: 'Mean people killing...'
Ram Gopal Varma lashes out at dog lovers opposing Supreme Court’s decision
Shwetha Menon, Kukku Parameswaran script history, become first women to lead Malayalam actors’ body AMMA
Shwetha Menon, Kukku Parameswaran script history, become first women to lead Mal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE