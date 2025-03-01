Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is currently being aired on Sony TV. The season saw many interesting candidates including popular comedian Samay Raina who’s show ‘India’s Got Latent’ went into a controversy over Ranveer Allahabadia’s statement recently. However, this time a young woman got the chance to play the game with Amitabh Bachchan. Zoha Fatima, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, won the game’s fastest finger first round and secured the hot seat.

Who is Zoha Fatima?

Zoha was all happy and excited to play KBC 16 with none other than legendry actor Amitabh Bachchan. Zoha has been a shining student since childhood, throughout her school days. Her brilliance is proved by the fact that she cleared NEET, which is included among the most difficult entrance exams in India. Those who choose to pursue MBBS and BDS fields throughout India need to clear the exams after completing class 12.

After clearing NEET, Zoha is now studying at the Armed Forces Medical College. The defence medical college is in Pune where medical and nursing students pursuing under graduation and post-graduation receive training and undergo research.

Zoha’s dedication to serve society

While talking about life at Army college and why she chose to enroll in that Zoha said, “I can join the army, and I find it fascinating. I love the uniform and the discipline it represents. Being a doctor itself is a noble profession, and serving in the army adds another layer of purpose.”

Amitabh Bachchan was impressed with her passion and dedidcation and said, “All that is fine, but I believe the most important thing is discipline. If it were possible, I think every citizen should undergo military-style training for at least three months. It would be a great experience.”

While playing the game, Zoha revealed that she has achieved one more feat in her life, she ran 42 kilometres and even ranked third. This revelation shocked Amitabh Bachchan who was also impressed by Zoha’s feat. Making an humrous environment, Big B recited a recollection from his college days and joked, “We had marathons too, but we took them as a joke. We would run only to stop at sweet shops along the way!”