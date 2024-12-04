Hunter Biden's presidential pardon for gun and tax charges by his father, President Joe Biden, has reignited controversy. This shed light on his former relationship with Zoe Kestan.

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, has been a subject of controversy for his criminal cases and personal scandals. Recently, President Biden issued a presidential pardon for his son, marking a significant departure from his earlier stance against such actions. The decision has sparked political and public debate, with the president claiming that the cases against Hunter were politically motivated.

Hunter Biden was awaiting sentencing in two federal cases. In June, he became the first child of a sitting US president to be criminally convicted, related to his gun ownership. He was found guilty of lying about his drug use on a form while purchasing a handgun in Delaware. Later, in September, he pleaded guilty to nine charges in a federal tax case. These charges included tax evasion, failure to file returns, and filing a false return, focusing on tax discrepancies from 2016 to 2019.

Who is Zoe Kestan?

Amid these legal troubles, Hunter's past romantic relationship with Zoe Kestan resurfaced in the media. Zoe Kestan who is a 31-year-old former stripper and lingerie designer, testified earlier this year in connection to Hunter’s tax probe. Known by her online persona "WeedSlut" Kestan's relationship with Biden began in 2017 when she was 24, and he was 47. They met during her stint at Vivid Cabaret, a New York strip club.

Zoe Kestan grew up in New York's Upper East Side, attended the prestigious Horace Mann School, and later studied at the Rhode Island School of Design. Passionate about fashion, she worked for renowned artist Jeff Koons and later as a designer for Telfar Clemens and rapper Travis Scott. Her fascination with bold, feminist expressions of sexuality led her to create her lingerie brand, WeedSlut, celebrating exaggerated, unapologetic femininity.

Her relationship with Hunter Biden was intense but tumultuous, marked by drug use and luxury escapades in New York and Los Angeles. Kestan revealed that despite her efforts to support Hunter through his addiction struggles, their relationship spiraled due to his disappearances and lies. By late 2018, their romance ended after Biden's addiction worsened. Text exchanges later revealed his remorse, admitting he "wronged" her.

Hunter’s infamous laptop, central to many controversies, contained intimate photos, videos, and messages detailing his relationship with Kestan. Though Kestan has moved on, now living in Brooklyn, she acknowledges the lingering impact of her association with Biden, affecting her personal and professional life. This chapter of her life, intertwined with national headlines, remains a defining part of her story.