Meet Ziya and Zahad, Kerala transgender couple who are set to become parents soon

New Delhi: Zahad and Ziya Paval, a transgender couple from Kerala's Kozhikode, are gearing up to become parents. The couple announced they are expecting a baby next month, possibly the first trans pregnancy in the country. . Ziya, who was born as a man and transformed into a woman, and Zahad, who was born as a woman and transformed into a man, have been living together for three years. Zahad conceived the child during his transition from a woman to a man, which was stalled for the sake of the baby. The baby decision was made after Zahad's breasts were removed, but doctors said it was possible because the uterus was still present.

The couple, who have been living together for three years, shared the happy news on Instagram. Ziya Paval, a dancer, announced on Instagram that her partner, Zahhad, is now eight months pregnant.

"Though I was not a woman by birth or by my body, I had the feminine dream inside me to hear a baby calling me 'mother'....It has been three years since we are together. Like my dream of becoming a mother, he (Zahad) has a dream of becoming a father and today a life of eight months is moving in his belly with his full consent," Ziya detailed the process in an Instagram post, thanking everyone who has helped them along the way.

Zahad, an accountant by profession, is in the middle of his third trimester. He was born female and is currently undergoing hormone therapy to transition to a man. He did, however, share his process for embracing parenthood early last year.

Ziya, a classical dance teacher, was born a man and is now transitioning into a woman.

According to a Manorama report, the couple had previously planned to adopt a child and inquired about the process. However, because they are a transgender couple, the legal proceedings were difficult for them. The idea that Zahad, who was still biologically female, could conceive a child naturally occurred to them, though Zahad was hesitant to revert to the feminity that he was in the process of rejecting. But Ziya's (born male) desire to become a mother swayed Zahad's decision.

A team of doctors from Kozhikode Medical College confirmed that there was no physical difficulty in conceiving, despite the fact that both of them were undergoing gender transformation.