Zainab Abbas, born on February 14, 1988, in Lahore, Pakistan, is a well-known sports presenter, commentator, and TV host. She has become a prominent face in cricket broadcasting, inspiring many, especially women, to pursue careers in sports journalism.

Coming from a family with deep cricket and political connections, Zainab was introduced to the sport early. Her father, Nasir Abbas, played domestic cricket, while her mother, Andleeb Abbas, is a key member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Before entering sports media, Zainab pursued higher education in the UK. She graduated from Aston University and later earned an MBA in Marketing and Strategy from the University of Warwick. She even worked for two years at Dolce & Gabbana in Harrods, London.

Her career in sports broadcasting began unexpectedly in 2015 when she auditioned for a guest appearance on Dunya News during the Cricket World Cup. Her talent and passion for cricket soon earned her a permanent spot in the industry. From 2016 to 2018, she hosted her own show, Cricket Dewangi, on Dunya News, solidifying her position as a top cricket presenter.

Zainab's journey is a source of inspiration, proving that with dedication and skill, one can break barriers and achieve success. Her rise in a male-dominated field highlights the changing landscape of sports journalism and opens doors for aspiring broadcasters in Pakistan and beyond.