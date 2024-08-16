Meet YouTuber Arun Maini who slammed Google for not inviting him to Pixel 9 launch event because…; check viral post

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR news: Bomb threat in Noida's DLF Mall of India, movie stopped midway, people evacuated

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives grand welcome in Delhi after returning from Paris, watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

HomeViral

Viral

Meet YouTuber Arun Maini who slammed Google for not inviting him to Pixel 9 launch event because…; check viral post

Arun Maini voiced his grievance against Google in a post shared on the social media platform X.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 11:00 PM IST

Meet YouTuber Arun Maini who slammed Google for not inviting him to Pixel 9 launch event because…; check viral post
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Famous content creator Arun Maini today slammed Google, stating that the tech giant did not invite him to the Pixel 9 launch event as he had criticized their last-gen Pixel devices in his reviews.

Arun Maini voiced his grievance against Google in a post shared on the social media platform X. The popular tech influencer has over 19 million subscribers on his “Mrwhosetheboss” YouTube channel, where he posts videos on tech news, latest gadgets, smartphone reviews and more.

“For those of you asking for our Google Pixel review...We didn't get an invite to the Google Pixel event this year. Reached out to multiple different Google contacts and not heard anything back,” he wrote.

Maini suggested that he failed to score an invite because he had been critical of Pixel devices earlier. “We were critical of the last-gen Pixel devices, but that shouldn't be a reason to not be included in this year's launch,” he said, adding: “I stand by my criticisms, and if anything it should be seen as a chance to make the product better and then prove it by allowing us to go hands on.”

His post has gone viral with over 1.7 million views on X among users.“Oh wow this is real shady of Google. you’re one of the largest tech content creators on YouTube, and they’re just not going to invite you because you gave negative feedback?” said X user Holly.

Others also voiced their support for Maini. “Your Pixel 8 review was very reasonable, showing actual drawbacks in the user experience. Google did a poor job here,” another said.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris make first joint appearance since former's exit from US presidential race

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris make first joint appearance since former's exit from US presidential race

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: Leaked design, launch date, battery, price in India, and other details

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: Leaked design, launch date, battery, price in India, and other details

Independence Day 2024: Man’s heartfelt guitar and harmonica rendition of National Anthem impresses the internet

Independence Day 2024: Man’s heartfelt guitar and harmonica rendition of National Anthem impresses the internet

Meet woman, who left high-paying job to run her father's business, now leads Rs 9000 crore company, she is...

Meet woman, who left high-paying job to run her father's business, now leads Rs 9000 crore company, she is...

How Akshay Kumar's impactful cameo in Stree 2 sets him up as the 'Thanos of Maddock Universe'

How Akshay Kumar's impactful cameo in Stree 2 sets him up as the 'Thanos of Maddock Universe'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement