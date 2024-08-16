Meet YouTuber Arun Maini who slammed Google for not inviting him to Pixel 9 launch event because…; check viral post

Arun Maini voiced his grievance against Google in a post shared on the social media platform X.

Famous content creator Arun Maini today slammed Google, stating that the tech giant did not invite him to the Pixel 9 launch event as he had criticized their last-gen Pixel devices in his reviews.

Arun Maini voiced his grievance against Google in a post shared on the social media platform X. The popular tech influencer has over 19 million subscribers on his “Mrwhosetheboss” YouTube channel, where he posts videos on tech news, latest gadgets, smartphone reviews and more.

“For those of you asking for our Google Pixel review...We didn't get an invite to the Google Pixel event this year. Reached out to multiple different Google contacts and not heard anything back,” he wrote.

Maini suggested that he failed to score an invite because he had been critical of Pixel devices earlier. “We were critical of the last-gen Pixel devices, but that shouldn't be a reason to not be included in this year's launch,” he said, adding: “I stand by my criticisms, and if anything it should be seen as a chance to make the product better and then prove it by allowing us to go hands on.”

His post has gone viral with over 1.7 million views on X among users.“Oh wow this is real shady of Google. you’re one of the largest tech content creators on YouTube, and they’re just not going to invite you because you gave negative feedback?” said X user Holly.

Others also voiced their support for Maini. “Your Pixel 8 review was very reasonable, showing actual drawbacks in the user experience. Google did a poor job here,” another said.