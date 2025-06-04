The video of the white RR Cullinan's delivery ceremony, shared by Satish Sanpal himself on his Instagram, has gone massively viral.

Most people would not be surprised if Mukesh Ambani or Shah Rukh Khan bought a new car for themselves. But what if we tell you the youngest owner of Rolls-Royce Black Badge is not any of them? Yes, you heard it right, and he is none other than Satish Sanpal's son, Lakshya.

Satish Sanpal is an Indian origin billionaire living in the UAE with his family.

Satish Sanpal recently gifted a highly priced car to his son. He gifted a brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Interestingly, it is not just any Cullinan, but the Black Badge.

After receiving this massively expensive gift from his father, Lakshya Sanpal has become one of the youngest people in the UAE to own a 2025 Cullinan Black Badge.

The video of the white RR Cullinan's delivery ceremony, shared by Satish Sanpal himself on his Instagram, has gone massively viral.

The vehicle features a neon green interior, especially customised for Lakshya Sanpal with his initials embroidered on the headrests. A short video of the delivery ceremony, shared by Sanpal himself, shows him receiving the car keys.

The video also shows a father and son duo checking out the car, and later Lakshya was seen sitting on the rear seat while the driver takes the car out of the dealership.

The luxurious SUV in the video is a Rolls-Royce Series II Cullinan. It is not a regular variant, it is a more expensive and powerful Black Badge version. The Black Badge has minor stylistic updates that make it look sportier than the regular version.

A Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge typically costs approximately Rs 10.5 crore (ex-showroom) in India. But if you choose to customise it as shown in the video, it could cost more than its regular price.

It is worth noting that these cars are cheaper in the UAE compared to India.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is powered by the same 6.75-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine. However, it generates 600 PS and 900 Nm of peak torque, which is higher than the regular Cullinan Series II.

Satish Sanpal has a massive collection of expensive cars and SUVs in his garage. He owns cars like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Lamborghini Aventador, Ferrari and Bugatti Chiron hypercar.

