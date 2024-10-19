Ansar Shaikh became India's youngest IAS officer at 21 overcoming hardships and securing AIR 361 in the 2016 UPSC exam.

Ansar Shaikh’s story is one of true inspiration, marked by exceptional talent and determination. At just 21 years old, he became the youngest IAS officer in India after securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 361 in the 2016 UPSC Civil Services examination. His journey is a shining example of how hard work and a strong support system can help overcome challenges.

Currently serving as the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, Ansar's roots trace back to Jalna, a small village in the Marathwada district of Maharashtra. He comes from a humble background; his father worked as an autorickshaw driver, and his mother was a field laborer. Despite financial struggles, his family prioritized his education, ensuring that he had the opportunity to pursue his studies.

Ansar's academic journey began with exceptional results, scoring an impressive 91% in his tenth-grade exams. He continued to excel and later completed his undergraduate degree at Pune College. He set his sights on the UPSC exam, one of the toughest competitive exams in India, and made a strategic choice to take Political Science as his optional subject. He also opted to write the Mains exam and appear for the interview in Marathi, demonstrating a well-thought-out plan that played a significant role in his success.

His path to becoming an IAS officer wasn’t without difficulties. Growing up, Ansar faced many hardships. His family struggled financially, and his elder brother had to drop out of school in the seventh grade to work in a garage and help support the family. His sister was married off at the age of fifteen. Despite these overwhelming challenges, Ansar remained committed to his dream, pouring all his energy into his studies.

After completing his degree, Ansar dedicated himself entirely to preparing for the UPSC exam. He found crucial support from friends and his coaching institute, which helped him stay focused despite the pressures. His perseverance paid off when he cleared the UPSC Civil Services exam on his first attempt in 2016, earning an All India Rank of 361.

Today, Ansar Shaikh’s story serves as a source of motivation for countless young people across India. His journey shows that with dedication and a strong support system, even the most daunting obstacles can be overcome. His success is not just a personal achievement but a message of hope for others facing similar struggles.

