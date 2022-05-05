Meet Wrinkle, the viral duck who won a marathon, has 571k Instagram followers

Instagram(@seducktive)

Marathons are known to energise you into running for long distances. But how often have you seen a duck running in a marathon. Yes, you read that right!

The internet is currently filled with a 26-second video clip that shows a cute duck running in a marathon.

The duck, named Wrinkle, is seen running in New York’s Long Island Marathon. According to sources, the duck ran the long marathon as a special guest.

The video, which has now gone viral across many social media platforms, shows the tiny duck waddling the course along with human runners. Surprisingly, the duck runs at a considerable speed before finally flying her wings when she nears the last stretch.

The viral video has already received more than 36,623 likes and its comments section is replete with love from netizens. Showering love upon Wrinkle, a commenter says, “This is literally the cutest thing ever! His sprint finish!!”

Another one says, “Wrinkle you put a smile on my face everyday thank you. You are awesome and well done running the marathon with your lovely.”

This cute duck is also the role model of an Instagram user as he writes, “One day, i want to be like Wrinkle.”

“Such incredible accomplishments Wrinkle! An inspiration to all us runners!”, commented another.

You’d be shocked to know that Wrinkle has an Instagram account by the name - @seducktive where you can spot loads of pictures and videos. She has an Insta fan following of about 571k people.

Watch the viral video here:

This duck is quite popular in New York for participating in marathons. She wears her red webbed shoes to comfortably tread on the concrete roads.

She first went viral in November 2021 when she ran the New York city Marathon.

Are you also in awe of this little duck running around the Marathon like it’s normal for her to do that every day?