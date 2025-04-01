According to Hurun Global Rich List 2025, Brazilian woman, 20-year-old Livia Voigt became the world’s youngest billionaire with a net worth of USD 1.3 billion (Rs 111,245,360,200). She was among 129 other billionaires who are either forty or under.

According to Hurun Global Rich List 2025, Brazilian woman, 20-year-old Livia Voigt became the world’s youngest billionaire with a net worth of USD 1.3 billion (Rs 111,245,360,200). She was among 129 other billionaires who are either forty or under. Among these, 15 are under 30 years of age. Voigt shares this status with Milan based Celemente Del Vecchio of eyewear giant Essilor Luxottica whose net worth is USD 6 billion (Rs ...)

Who is Livia Voigt?

Livia Voigt is an heiress WEG, an electrical machines company, and is the granddaughter of the company’s co-founder Werner Ricardo Voigt who died at the age of 85 in 2016. She lives with her family in Brazil and has an elder sister named Dora who is in her late 20s. They have elder cousins, Eduardo Voigt Schwartz and Mariana Voigt Schwartz Gomes, both of whom have shares in the company. After school, she pursued a psychology degree at university. She is not very active on social media and focuses more on her studies.

Her family business has earned her huge amounts of money since the day she was born as she reportedly earns £125,000 (Rs 13,876,621.06) a day. She holds a three percent stake in the company without holding any executive responsibilities in the company that is based in Jaraguá do Sul and produces gearboxes, generators and turbines. The company is valued at USD 31.45 billion (Rs 2,675,171,912,500). Clearly, her being the world’s youngest billionaire is due to her family inheritance and smart financial planning.

In April 2024, Forbes named her world’s youngest billionaire when she replaced Clemente from this position.