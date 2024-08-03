Twitter
Meet world's tallest woman, who was 5.9 kg at birth, has a height of...

Rumeysa Gelgi of Turkey has been named the world's tallest woman, measuring 215.16 cm (7 ft 0.7 in).

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

Meet world's tallest woman, who was 5.9 kg at birth, has a height of...
In an impressive turn of events, Rumeysa Gelgi from Turkey has officially been recognized as the world's tallest woman, standing at an astounding 215.16 cm (7 ft 0.7 in). This milestone follows her previous title as the world’s tallest living teen girl, which she earned in 2014 at the age of 18.

Gelgi’s extraordinary height is attributed to Weaver syndrome, a rare disorder that causes rapid growth and various skeletal anomalies. Despite the challenges posed by her condition, which often confines her to a wheelchair, she is able to walk short distances with the aid of a walker.

Since releasing her first album in 2014, Gelgi has dedicated herself to raising awareness about rare medical conditions. She uses her platform to educate the public, sharing her experiences and challenges.

While her height often attracts curiosity and stares, Gelgi reports that most encounters are positive and supportive. In her downtime, she enjoys dining out with her family and finds swimming to be a relaxing activity. Her family is thrilled by her new Guinness World Records title and celebrates this remarkable achievement with great pride.

Gelgi’s record is notable not only for her height but also for the unique distinction of her country. Turkey now holds both the male and female world records for height, with Sultan Kösen, who stands at 251 cm (8 ft 2.8 in), also hailing from Turkey. This rare feat highlights Turkey’s exceptional presence in the Guinness World Records.

Previously, China’s Bao Xi Shun and Yao Defen held the record for the tallest male and female, respectively. Yao Defen’s record of 233.3 cm (7 ft 7 in) stood until 2010.

