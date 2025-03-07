This is a 6 ft 0.8-inch tall water buffalo from Thailand, holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest living water buffalo, and is known for his...

King Kong, a remarkable water buffalo from Thailand, has made history by earning the Guinness World Record (GWR) for being the tallest living water buffalo. Standing at a height of 6 feet 0.8 inches, King Kong is 20 inches taller than the average water buffalo, setting him apart as a true giant. This gentle giant lives on Ninlanee Farm in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Born on April 1, 2021, King Kong was always different from the other calves. From the moment he was born, it was clear that he was going to grow much taller than the usual water buffalo. His impressive height has not only made him a standout at the farm but has also earned him a place in the Guinness World Records.

Despite his enormous size, King Kong is known for his calm and friendly nature. Unlike what one might expect from such a large animal, he is not aggressive at all. Instead, he has a playful and gentle personality, which has led people to lovingly call him a "big softy." He enjoys spending time with people and is known to be very obedient. King Kong also loves being scratched and interacting with those around him. His friendly demeanor makes him a favorite on the farm, where he is often compared to a large, powerful puppy.

According to Cherpatt, who works with King Kong at Ninlanee Farm, the buffalo's temperament is a big part of his charm. “He enjoys playing and being around people. He’s very friendly, and people are always amazed by how gentle he is,” Cherpatt says.

King Kong's story is not just about his incredible size but also about his loving nature and the special bond he shares with those around him. He has become a symbol of gentle strength, showing that even the biggest animals can have a heart full of kindness.