Meet world's sexiest carpenter, she works wearing a bikini

'The Bikini Carpenter' also has a website called Stain and Ink where she sells "handcrafted and function" works of wood art such as bookends for the office to cutting boards for the kitchen.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 07:39 AM IST

Photo via Wood Bunny Instagram

World's sexiest carpenter who works wearing a bikini has become a viral sensation on social media. The blonde girl, based in Houston, is known online as WoodBunny and The Bikini Carpenter and has more than 4 lakh followers. She often shows off her woodworking skills on social media while wearing skimpy, revealing bikinis. 

Recently, another video of her went viral on social media which showed 'The Bikini Carpenter' sanding a piece of wood while dressed in sexy swimwear. While she sometimes gets trolled for her videos on social media, often people refuse to believe that she does know carpentry. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@wooodbaby)

The blonde beauty is the talk of the town and is popular on several social media sites including Instagram and Twitter. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@wooodbaby)

A bio page on the site says that the blonde beauty was introduced to woodworking while in 5th grade. She said, "Dad taught me to use a Skilsaw to build a hurdy gurdy for a renaissance [sic] music project." 

According to her Instagram bio, 'The Bikini Carpenter' is also in the top 0.01% of earners on OnlyFans, an adult site. 

