The House of Saud, the ruling royal family of Saudi Arabia, is the wealthiest family in the world, with a net worth exceeding USD 1.4 trillion.

You may have heard about some of the richest families in India and across the world, but do you know which family holds the title of the wealthiest in the world? It is the House of Saud, the ruling royal family of Saudi Arabia. Their combined fortune surpasses even the net worth of well-known billionaires like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Narayana Murthy. Let’s take a closer look at their wealth and influence.

Net Worth of the House of Saud

The House of Saud has an estimated net worth of over USD 1.4 trillion. This wealth comes from their extensive control over Saudi Arabia’s vast oil reserves, primarily through Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil and gas company. The market value of Saudi Aramco contributes significantly to their total wealth, making the family the richest dynasty in recorded history.

The head of the family, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, is among the richest monarchs in the modern era. His personal net worth is estimated to be around USD 18 billion. Another influential family member is Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who once had a net worth of USD 13.4 billion.

Comparison with Other Billionaires

To understand the scale of their wealth, here’s how they compare with some of the richest individuals in the world:

Elon Musk – USD 425.2 billion

Bill Gates – USD 105 billion

Mukesh Ambani – USD 91.2 billion

Even the world’s richest businessman, Elon Musk, has a personal fortune that is significantly lower than the combined wealth of the House of Saud.

History of the Saud Dynasty

The House of Saud was founded in the 18th century by Muhammad ibn Saud. The dynasty was named after his father, Saud ibn Muhammad ibn Muqrin, who ruled Al-Dirʿiyyah (near present-day Riyadh) from 1720 to 1725. Since its rise to power, the House of Saud has maintained its dominance in Saudi Arabia and has remained one of the world’s most influential and affluent families.

How They Maintain Their Wealth

The family’s massive oil reserves and strategic investments are the key reasons behind their enormous fortune. The House of Saud comprises around 15,000 members, though the majority of the wealth and power is held by only a few thousand close relatives. Their financial empire extends beyond oil, including investments in real estate, global businesses, and technology ventures.

With their wealth, influence, and control over one of the world’s most crucial energy resources, the House of Saud remains unmatched as the richest family in the world.