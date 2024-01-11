Meet world's richest royal family, way richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani combined, net worth is...

Headlines

Bollywood to boycott Maldives? FWICE asks producers to cancel film shoots there 'in solidarity with nation'

Meet Shloka Mehta’s sister Diya Mehta, her father has net worth of over Rs 1800 crore, she is Isha Ambani’s…

India's highest grossing 'adults only' film made more money than Gadar 2, Pathaan; it's not Salaar, OMG 2, Kashmir Files

Weather update: Delhi-NCR continues to reel under bone-chilling cold wave, dense fog in North India; check temperature

This Shah Rukh heroine quit films at 27, married billionaire with Rs 40600 crore net worth, was in fatal accident when..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bollywood to boycott Maldives? FWICE asks producers to cancel film shoots there 'in solidarity with nation'

Meet Shloka Mehta’s sister Diya Mehta, her father has net worth of over Rs 1800 crore, she is Isha Ambani’s…

India's highest grossing 'adults only' film made more money than Gadar 2, Pathaan; it's not Salaar, OMG 2, Kashmir Files

8 yoga asanas to keep yourself warm in winter

AI imagines how Pakistan will look after 100 years

AI imagines Marvel superheroes as street vendors in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

Bollywood to boycott Maldives? FWICE asks producers to cancel film shoots there 'in solidarity with nation'

India's highest grossing 'adults only' film made more money than Gadar 2, Pathaan; it's not Salaar, OMG 2, Kashmir Files

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare win hearts as they walk down the aisle, dance at white Christian wedding, first video out

HomeViral

Viral

Meet world's richest royal family, way richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani combined, net worth is...

Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani, three prominent Indian industrialists, also feature among the global billionaires whose combined wealth is surpassed by the House of Saud.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 07:58 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

With an estimated net wealth of $1.4 trillion, the House of Saud stands as one of the wealthiest and most influential dynasties globally. Reportedly, the net worth of the Saudi royal family, the House of Saud, surpasses the combined wealth of renowned billionaires Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani. 

In comparison, Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX owner, has a net worth of $251.3 billion, while Microsoft founder Bill Gates holds a net worth of $119.6 billion, according to Forbes.

The Saudi Royal Family, consisting of over 15,000 members, traces its lineage to Muhammad bin Saud, the founder of the Emirate of Diriyah. Despite the large family size, a concentrated portion of wealth is controlled by around 2000 relatives, particularly the ruling faction descending from Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman, the modern founder of Saudi Arabia. Currently led by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud since 2015, the family's most prominent figure is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), serving as the de facto ruler and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

The House of Saud's immense wealth is often linked to the significant oil deposits discovered in the kingdom around seven decades ago during King Abdulaziz ibn Saud's era. Although specific financial details remain undisclosed, the opulent lifestyles and extravagant spending habits of the Saudi royals attract public attention, reflecting their profound impact on the Arabian Peninsula and the global energy landscape.

Comparatively, the British Royal Family, led by King Charles III, is valued at $88 billion (£69 billion) by Brand Finance, highlighting the House of Saud's staggering net worth, estimated to be nearly 16 times that of the British monarchy. 

Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani, three prominent Indian industrialists, also feature among the global billionaires whose combined wealth is surpassed by the House of Saud.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who did not give 1 solo hit, worked in 44 films, many super flops, is son of a superstar, is now..

Meet man, son of billionaire with Rs 25760 crore net worth, who works in Rs 68552 crore company as...

Kangana Ranaut defends Vicky Jain's mom for 'strong point of view': 'After Sushant left Ankita...'

Delhi weather update: Temperature may fall from 5.3 degrees as IMD predicts rainfall in national capital

Amid row with Maldives, India plans new airport at Lakshadweep's Minicoy for civilian, military aircraft

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE