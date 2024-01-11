Meet world's richest royal family, way richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani combined, net worth is...

Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani, three prominent Indian industrialists, also feature among the global billionaires whose combined wealth is surpassed by the House of Saud.

With an estimated net wealth of $1.4 trillion, the House of Saud stands as one of the wealthiest and most influential dynasties globally. Reportedly, the net worth of the Saudi royal family, the House of Saud, surpasses the combined wealth of renowned billionaires Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani.

In comparison, Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX owner, has a net worth of $251.3 billion, while Microsoft founder Bill Gates holds a net worth of $119.6 billion, according to Forbes.

The Saudi Royal Family, consisting of over 15,000 members, traces its lineage to Muhammad bin Saud, the founder of the Emirate of Diriyah. Despite the large family size, a concentrated portion of wealth is controlled by around 2000 relatives, particularly the ruling faction descending from Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman, the modern founder of Saudi Arabia. Currently led by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud since 2015, the family's most prominent figure is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), serving as the de facto ruler and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

The House of Saud's immense wealth is often linked to the significant oil deposits discovered in the kingdom around seven decades ago during King Abdulaziz ibn Saud's era. Although specific financial details remain undisclosed, the opulent lifestyles and extravagant spending habits of the Saudi royals attract public attention, reflecting their profound impact on the Arabian Peninsula and the global energy landscape.

Comparatively, the British Royal Family, led by King Charles III, is valued at $88 billion (£69 billion) by Brand Finance, highlighting the House of Saud's staggering net worth, estimated to be nearly 16 times that of the British monarchy.

