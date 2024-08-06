Meet world's richest monk, who gave up Rs 40000 crore, currently serving as..

Ajahn Siripanyo who is the son of billionaire Ananda Krishnan chose to leave his wealthy life to become a Buddhist monk.

In Robin Sharma's fictional book "The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari," Julian Mantle, a successful lawyer, embarks on a spiritual journey after selling his mansion and Ferrari. This fictional tale finds a real-life parallel in the story of Ajahn Siripanyo, the only son of billionaire Ananda Krishnan.

Ajahn Siripanyo's decision to leave behind a life of immense wealth and privilege to become a Buddhist monk surprised many. As the heir to his father’s telecom empire, valued at over Rs 40,000 crore ($5 billion), Siripanyo’s choice was unexpected. Ananda Krishnan, also known as AK, is a prominent figure in the telecom industry with diverse business interests in media, oil and gas, real estate, and satellites. He owns Aircel, a well-known Indian phone company that once sponsored the IPL team Chennai Super Kings, captained by cricket legend MS Dhoni.

Despite being groomed to take over his father’s substantial business empire, Siripanyo opted for a life centered on spirituality. His father, a devoted Buddhist and philanthropist, supported numerous charitable initiatives, but Siripanyo's commitment to becoming a monk underscored an extraordinary dedication to spiritual values.

Details about Siripanyo’s motivations for this life-changing decision remain private. However, reports suggest that what began as a retreat for amusement gradually evolved into a profound spiritual commitment. Forsaking his wealth and material comforts, Siripanyo chose to live a modest life, relying on alms for sustenance.

For over two decades, Siripanyo has embraced the life of a monk, currently serving as the abbot of Dtao Dum Monastery in Thailand. There are rumors that he may have royal lineage through his mother's side, connecting him to the Thai royal family.

Raised in the United Kingdom with his two sisters, Siripanyo is known for his extraordinary linguistic abilities, speaking up to eight languages fluently. His decision to give up his inheritance and pursue a spiritual path has captivated many, highlighting the power of personal choice and spiritual conviction. Ajahn Siripanyo's story continues to inspire others to seek fulfillment beyond material wealth and embrace simplicity and spiritual growth.

