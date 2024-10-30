Meet the world's wealthiest monarch who holds an estimated net worth of USD 43 billion from extensive Thai assets.

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, also known as King Rama X, is recognized as the world’s wealthiest monarch. At 66, he ascended to the throne after his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, passed away in October 2016. King Bhumibol was deeply respected and had one of the longest reigns in history, serving Thailand for 70 years. Vajiralongkorn officially took on his royal duties when he was crowned in May 2019.

Surprisingly, Charles III, the King of the United Kingdom, is not listed among the top 10 wealthiest monarchs, even though he holds considerable influence worldwide. His estimated net worth is around $747 million, a significant sum but modest compared to Vajiralongkorn’s.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s wealth is reported to be around USD 43 billion, according to various reports. This enormous fortune is attributed to his family’s extensive investments and resources accumulated over many years. The Thai royal family owns large amounts of real estate and major assets within Thailand, including controlling stakes in the country’s largest cement company and a prominent Thai bank. As Fox Business noted, Vajiralongkorn’s net worth is estimated between USD 30 billion and USD 45 billion, underscoring the family’s financial influence. His father, King Bhumibol, was once named the world’s wealthiest ruler in 2011 by Forbes.

King Vajiralongkorn was born in 1952, the second child of King Bhumibol and Queen Sirikit. He attended primary school in Thailand, followed by education at private institutions in Britain and Australia. In addition, he studied at Australia’s Royal Military College Duntroon in Canberra and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in military studies from the University of New South Wales. Over the years, he qualified as a helicopter and fighter pilot and served as a career officer in the Royal Thai Army, gaining experience in combat during the 1970s against communist insurgents in Thailand.

In his personal life, King Vajiralongkorn has been married four times and has seven children. His first marriage, in 1977, was to his cousin, Princess Soamsawali, and they had one daughter, Princess Bajarakitiyabha. However, during this marriage, he was also involved with an actress, Yuvadhida, with whom he had five children from 1979 to 1987. He married Yuvadhida in 1994 but later publicly disowned four of his sons in 1996.

His third marriage was to Srirasmi, a former lady-in-waiting, in 2001, and they had a son, Prince Dipangkorn, in 2005. In 2019, just days before his coronation, he married Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, who now holds the title of Queen Suthida in the royal family.

Vajiralongkorn's story highlights not only his immense wealth but also his personal journey and influence in Thailand. His family’s fortune and his position as king underscore the strong connection between tradition, monarchy, and the modern economy in Thailand.