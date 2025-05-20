Meet the world's richest monarch, who lives an extravagant life of unmatched royal luxury, far beyond even top global billionaires.

There are many rich people in the world, but very few live with the kind of wealth and royal lifestyle that King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand does. Also known as King Rama X, he is believed to be the richest king in the world, as reported by The Business Standard. But his story isn’t just about money, it’s about a lifestyle so grand that even the world’s biggest celebrities can’t compare.

King Vajiralongkorn became Thailand’s king in May 2019, after the death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who ruled the country for 70 years. King Bhumibol passed away on October 13, 2016, at the age of 88. His son then took the throne and inherited not just the crown but also a massive fortune.

A Royal Fortune

The King’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹3.7 lakh crore, or about USD 43 billion. A large part of this wealth came through inheritance. However, King Vajiralongkorn has increased his fortune by investing in land and owning shares in major Thai companies. He owns thousands of acres of land across Thailand, including more than 17,000 properties in Bangkok alone.

A Life of Unimaginable Luxury

The King lives an ultra-luxurious life. He owns more than 300 expensive cars, including models from Mercedes-Benz and BMW, along with stretched limousines. He also has a jaw-dropping fleet of 38 private jets, many with royal emblems and golden interiors.

One of the most extravagant parts of his collection is his 52 golden boats. These are not regular boats—they are fully covered in gold and are used only during royal events.

His Education and Personal Life

Born in 1952, King Vajiralongkorn is the only son of the late King Bhumibol and Queen Sirikit. He went to school in Thailand before continuing his education in the UK and Australia. He later trained at the Royal Military College, Duntroon, and graduated with a military degree from the University of New South Wales.

He is a trained fighter jet and helicopter pilot and served in the Royal Thai Army. During the 1970s, he took part in military operations against communist insurgents in Thailand.

Over the years, the King has been married four times, and each marriage has attracted public attention. His personal life often makes headlines, just like his extravagant spending.

Despite criticism and controversy, King Vajiralongkorn remains one of the wealthiest and most powerful monarchs in the world.

How Does He Compare to India’s Richest?

In comparison, India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, has a net worth of around USD 92.5 billion as of May 2025. He ranks 18th on Forbes' list of global billionaires. Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, is India’s second-richest person with a fortune of USD 56.3 billion, placing him 28th globally.

Even with their massive wealth, neither Ambani nor Adani matches the royal lifestyle and personal luxury of Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn.