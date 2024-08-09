Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP launched in India; price starts at Rs…

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

Maruti Suzuki set to enter EV space, to launch it’s first electric car by…

AAP leader Manish Sisodia released from Tihar jail after bail in Delhi excise policy case

Meet world's richest dog, net worth Rs 3358 crores, bought a mansion from Madonna worth...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP launched in India; price starts at Rs…

Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP launched in India; price starts at Rs…

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

Maruti Suzuki set to enter EV space, to launch it’s first electric car by…

Maruti Suzuki set to enter EV space, to launch it’s first electric car by…

7 foods with more protein than eggs

7 foods with more protein than eggs

8 animals that grieve like humans

8 animals that grieve like humans

7 foods to fight vitamin B deficiency naturally

7 foods to fight vitamin B deficiency naturally

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Top electric cycles to buy in India

Top electric cycles to buy in India

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Neil Bhatt says he will never watch Bigg Boss, refuses to comment on Armaan, Kritika Malik for this reason | Exclusive

Neil Bhatt says he will never watch Bigg Boss, refuses to comment on Armaan, Kritika Malik for this reason | Exclusive

HomeViral

Viral

Meet world's richest dog, net worth Rs 3358 crores, bought a mansion from Madonna worth...

Countess Korlotta Liebenstein's fortune was left to her dog, Gunther VI who now lives a lavish life managed by human trustees.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 07:09 PM IST

Meet world's richest dog, net worth Rs 3358 crores, bought a mansion from Madonna worth...
World's richest dog- Gunther VI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

World's richest dog: Countess Korlotta Liebenstein who was a wealthy woman with no children or close relatives, left her entire fortune to her beloved dog named Gunther III. When Gunther III passed away, this incredible inheritance was passed down to his descendants, with Gunther VI now being the current beneficiary. Gunther VI is a German Shepherd that is now considered the richest dog in the world, living a life of luxury in Germany.

Who manages Gunther VI's money?

You might wonder how a dog could be in charge of such a vast fortune. The answer is simple: Gunther's wealth is managed by a board of human trustees. These trustees are responsible for investing the money wisely and ensuring that the fortune continues to grow. They have done an impressive job, turning the initial inheritance into an estimated $400 million. The trustees have made strategic investments in various properties, including mansions and villas worldwide. One notable purchase was a mansion previously owned by Madonna, which was sold to Gunther for a staggering $29 million.

Gunther's current life

Gunther's inheritance has certainly paid off, allowing him to maintain a lavish lifestyle. He owns properties around the globe, enjoys private yachts, and undoubtedly has access to an endless supply of premium kibble. Gunther's extravagant life has even caught the attention of the media, leading to a Netflix docuseries titled "Gunther's Millions," which chronicles his extraordinary journey.

Currently, Gunther resides in Tuscany, Italy. He loves taking trips around the Tuscan countryside in his chauffeur-driven convertible BMW. During the filming of a documentary for the German television channel ZDF, Gunther was once fined for sitting in the front seat while the car was moving. His hobbies include swimming in Livorno’s Bastia pool, where he holds the honorary position of chairman. Gunther also became the chairman of a football club after receiving requests from financially struggling teams.

Despite these remarkable stories, a spokesperson for Guinness World Records stated in 1999 that there was not enough evidence to officially recognize Gunther’s wealth as a record title. However, Gunther VI's luxurious lifestyle and substantial fortune continue to make headlines, captivating the public's imagination.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

EPFO news ALERT: Need money upto Rs 1 lakh, step-by-step guide of how to claim your PF amount

EPFO news ALERT: Need money upto Rs 1 lakh, step-by-step guide of how to claim your PF amount

Here's how you can watch Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Ulajh for just Rs 99 on Cinema Lovers Day

Here's how you can watch Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Ulajh for just Rs 99 on Cinema Lovers Day

Meet China's richest man, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani, father was a factory worker, his net worth is…

Meet China's richest man, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani, father was a factory worker, his net worth is…

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam after marriage, became IPS officer, now posted in this dangerous...

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam after marriage, became IPS officer, now posted in this dangerous...

The untold story of Arshad Nadeem: Left cricket for javelin, one advice changed Pakistan's star athlete

The untold story of Arshad Nadeem: Left cricket for javelin, one advice changed Pakistan's star athlete

MORE

MOST VIEWED

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Top electric cycles to buy in India

Top electric cycles to buy in India

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

Streaming This Week: Chandu Champion, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Gyaarah Gyaarah, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Chandu Champion, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Gyaarah Gyaarah, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

5 popular bikes banned in India

5 popular bikes banned in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement