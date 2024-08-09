Meet world's richest dog, net worth Rs 3358 crores, bought a mansion from Madonna worth...

Countess Korlotta Liebenstein's fortune was left to her dog, Gunther VI who now lives a lavish life managed by human trustees.

World's richest dog: Countess Korlotta Liebenstein who was a wealthy woman with no children or close relatives, left her entire fortune to her beloved dog named Gunther III. When Gunther III passed away, this incredible inheritance was passed down to his descendants, with Gunther VI now being the current beneficiary. Gunther VI is a German Shepherd that is now considered the richest dog in the world, living a life of luxury in Germany.

Who manages Gunther VI's money?

You might wonder how a dog could be in charge of such a vast fortune. The answer is simple: Gunther's wealth is managed by a board of human trustees. These trustees are responsible for investing the money wisely and ensuring that the fortune continues to grow. They have done an impressive job, turning the initial inheritance into an estimated $400 million. The trustees have made strategic investments in various properties, including mansions and villas worldwide. One notable purchase was a mansion previously owned by Madonna, which was sold to Gunther for a staggering $29 million.

Gunther's current life

Gunther's inheritance has certainly paid off, allowing him to maintain a lavish lifestyle. He owns properties around the globe, enjoys private yachts, and undoubtedly has access to an endless supply of premium kibble. Gunther's extravagant life has even caught the attention of the media, leading to a Netflix docuseries titled "Gunther's Millions," which chronicles his extraordinary journey.

Currently, Gunther resides in Tuscany, Italy. He loves taking trips around the Tuscan countryside in his chauffeur-driven convertible BMW. During the filming of a documentary for the German television channel ZDF, Gunther was once fined for sitting in the front seat while the car was moving. His hobbies include swimming in Livorno’s Bastia pool, where he holds the honorary position of chairman. Gunther also became the chairman of a football club after receiving requests from financially struggling teams.

Despite these remarkable stories, a spokesperson for Guinness World Records stated in 1999 that there was not enough evidence to officially recognize Gunther’s wealth as a record title. However, Gunther VI's luxurious lifestyle and substantial fortune continue to make headlines, captivating the public's imagination.

