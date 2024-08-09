Meet world's richest cricketer, an Indian, has more money than Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar, Rohit combined, he lives in...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Narendra Modi calls Neeraj Chopra after Olympics silver, hails his grit and mother's sportsman spirit

Viral video: Woman’s dance to ‘Tauba Tauba’ on roadside almost ends in accident, watch

Neil Bhatt says he will never watch Bigg Boss, refuses to comment on Armaan, Kritika Malik for this reason | Exclusive

The untold story of Arshad Nadeem: Left cricket for javelin, one advice changed Pakistan's star athlete

Woman decides to become Blinkit delivery agent for one day, what happened next will surprise you

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Neil Bhatt says he will never watch Bigg Boss, refuses to comment on Armaan, Kritika Malik for this reason | Exclusive

Neil Bhatt says he will never watch Bigg Boss, refuses to comment on Armaan, Kritika Malik for this reason | Exclusive

The untold story of Arshad Nadeem: Left cricket for javelin, one advice changed Pakistan's star athlete

The untold story of Arshad Nadeem: Left cricket for javelin, one advice changed Pakistan's star athlete

7 foods to fight vitamin B deficiency naturally

7 foods to fight vitamin B deficiency naturally

7 Indian cities where non-vegetarian foods are banned

7 Indian cities where non-vegetarian foods are banned

5 yoga poses to boost immunity

5 yoga poses to boost immunity

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

Streaming This Week: Chandu Champion, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Gyaarah Gyaarah, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Chandu Champion, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Gyaarah Gyaarah, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neil Bhatt says he will never watch Bigg Boss, refuses to comment on Armaan, Kritika Malik for this reason | Exclusive

Neil Bhatt says he will never watch Bigg Boss, refuses to comment on Armaan, Kritika Malik for this reason | Exclusive

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film inspired Hollywood adaptation, remake failed at box office, but won 3 Oscars

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film inspired Hollywood adaptation, remake failed at box office, but won 3 Oscars

Streaming This Week: Chandu Champion, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Gyaarah Gyaarah, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Chandu Champion, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Gyaarah Gyaarah, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

HomeViral

Viral

Meet world's richest cricketer, an Indian, has more money than Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar, Rohit combined, he lives in...

Despite his royal duties and cricketing endeavours—playing for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy and later serving as a cricket administrator—Samarjitsinh's financial clout far surpasses that of his cricketing peers

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 04:57 PM IST

Meet world's richest cricketer, an Indian, has more money than Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar, Rohit combined, he lives in...
MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the world of Indian cricket, where figures like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli are revered not only for their skill but their immense wealth, one name often slips under the radar. 

This name belongs to Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad, a former cricketer whose net worth eclipses that of these cricketing legends combined. But who exactly is this man, and how did he amass such staggering wealth?

Born on April 25, 1967, Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, the Maharaja of the princely state of Baroda, is not just a former cricketer but also a significant figure in India's royal lineage. Gaekwad's story took a dramatic turn in 2012 when he ascended as Maharaja following his father's passing. The real twist, however, came in 2013, when he settled a protracted legal dispute worth over ₹20,000 crore, securing his family's vast estate.

This massive inheritance included the opulent Laxmi Vilas Palace, sprawling across 600 acres, the Moti Bagh Stadium, and the Maharaja Fateh Singh Museum. Gaekwad's acquisition also encompassed priceless artworks by Raja Ravi Varma, a collection of gold, silver, and royal jewellery, and a substantial religious trust managing 17 temples across Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Despite his royal duties and cricketing endeavours—playing for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy and later serving as a cricket administrator—Samarjitsinh's financial clout far surpasses that of his cricketing peers. His wealth extends beyond the cricket field to managing one of the largest private residences in India and indulging in other pursuits like golf, with a private 10-hole course on his estate.

Now residing in the majestic Laxmi Vilas Palace with his wife Radhikaraje and their two daughters, Samarjitsinh Gaekwad’s life remains a blend of majestic luxury and sporting history. His fortune, which includes a substantial collection of assets and real estate, far exceeds that of the highest-paid cricketers of his time, establishing him as India's richest cricketer by a considerable margin.

The grandeur of Gaekwad’s wealth and his royal legacy might not always make headlines, but they paint a picture of extraordinary opulence that remains unmatched in the world of cricket.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries cuts 11% of its workforce, total number of employees to lose job will be....

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries cuts 11% of its workforce, total number of employees to lose job will be....

Meet man, an Indian, who got fired from Microsoft without explanation, calls it a 'blessing in disguise' after...

Meet man, an Indian, who got fired from Microsoft without explanation, calls it a 'blessing in disguise' after...

'To ensure speedy...': Delhi LG directs officials to send challans for traffic violations on WhatsApp

'To ensure speedy...': Delhi LG directs officials to send challans for traffic violations on WhatsApp

Bra or no Bra?: Israeli women stuck in dilemma amid threats of Iranian attack, here's why

Bra or no Bra?: Israeli women stuck in dilemma amid threats of Iranian attack, here's why

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

Streaming This Week: Chandu Champion, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Gyaarah Gyaarah, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Chandu Champion, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Gyaarah Gyaarah, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

5 popular bikes banned in India

5 popular bikes banned in India

Meet only Bollywood actress to give 8 back-to-back box office hits; it's not Priyanka, Alia, Aishwarya, Deepika, Sridevi

Meet only Bollywood actress to give 8 back-to-back box office hits; it's not Priyanka, Alia, Aishwarya, Deepika, Sridevi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement