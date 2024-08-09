Meet world's richest cricketer, an Indian, has more money than Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar, Rohit combined, he lives in...

In the world of Indian cricket, where figures like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli are revered not only for their skill but their immense wealth, one name often slips under the radar.

This name belongs to Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad, a former cricketer whose net worth eclipses that of these cricketing legends combined. But who exactly is this man, and how did he amass such staggering wealth?

Born on April 25, 1967, Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, the Maharaja of the princely state of Baroda, is not just a former cricketer but also a significant figure in India's royal lineage. Gaekwad's story took a dramatic turn in 2012 when he ascended as Maharaja following his father's passing. The real twist, however, came in 2013, when he settled a protracted legal dispute worth over ₹20,000 crore, securing his family's vast estate.

This massive inheritance included the opulent Laxmi Vilas Palace, sprawling across 600 acres, the Moti Bagh Stadium, and the Maharaja Fateh Singh Museum. Gaekwad's acquisition also encompassed priceless artworks by Raja Ravi Varma, a collection of gold, silver, and royal jewellery, and a substantial religious trust managing 17 temples across Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Despite his royal duties and cricketing endeavours—playing for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy and later serving as a cricket administrator—Samarjitsinh's financial clout far surpasses that of his cricketing peers. His wealth extends beyond the cricket field to managing one of the largest private residences in India and indulging in other pursuits like golf, with a private 10-hole course on his estate.

Now residing in the majestic Laxmi Vilas Palace with his wife Radhikaraje and their two daughters, Samarjitsinh Gaekwad’s life remains a blend of majestic luxury and sporting history. His fortune, which includes a substantial collection of assets and real estate, far exceeds that of the highest-paid cricketers of his time, establishing him as India's richest cricketer by a considerable margin.

The grandeur of Gaekwad’s wealth and his royal legacy might not always make headlines, but they paint a picture of extraordinary opulence that remains unmatched in the world of cricket.