Meet world’s richest cat, earns Rs 1200000 for one Instagram post, her net worth is...

Nala which is the world's richest cat uses her Instagram fame to promote animal welfare and raise funds for charities.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 08:29 PM IST

Meet world’s richest cat, earns Rs 1200000 for one Instagram post, her net worth is...
Source: Instagram @nala_cat
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

World's richest cat: Meet Nala who considered to be the richest cat in the world with a staggering net worth of £84 million which is Rs 852 crore and earning £12,000 Rs 1200000 per Instagram post. Despite her current wealth and fame, Nala's life started in humble beginnings at an animal shelter.

Nala's journey to stardom began when her owner, Varisiri Mathachittiphan, known as Pookie, found her at a rescue center in Los Angeles. It was love at first sight for Pookie, who decided to adopt the adorable Siamese/tabby mix. In 2012, Pookie started sharing their adventures on Instagram, and Nala quickly became a sensation.

Nala's Instagram fame is astonishing, boasting over 4.5 million followers and an impressive 7,267 posts. Dividing her £84 million fortune by her number of posts, Nala averages £12,000 per post. Pookie explained on the TV show "This Morning" that Nala was among the first cats on the internet to "speak" through her posts, creating a unique personality that endeared her to followers.

Nala's popularity has extended beyond social media. She has inspired a cat food brand and launched her own merchandise range, contributing significantly to her £84 million net worth. Nala even holds the Guinness World Record for the most followed cat on Instagram and won the title of TikToker of the Year, surpassing four human contenders.

Pookie shared that managing Nala's social media accounts has become her full-time job, allowing her to build a supportive community for pet lovers. "It has been my full-time job ever since I started, which is one of the reasons it is still growing. I dedicate my time to building a community where people can share their thoughts and support each other," she said.

Despite the success, Pookie remains in disbelief about Nala's rise to fame and fortune. "To this day, I'm still in disbelief. I didn't think I would ever be here, even talking to you people on television in the UK. I am so thankful for everything that happened, and I think it all happened for a reason," she expressed.

Nala's influence extends beyond financial success; she also played a significant role in Pookie's personal life. Pookie met her partner, Shannon, through Instagram when she first started Nala's account. Shannon, who had adopted her nieces and started making and selling cat bow ties on Etsy, connected with Pookie through a wholesale order for 50 bow ties. Their shared love for cats brought them together, and they have been inseparable since.

Today, Pookie uses Nala's platform to spread awareness about animal welfare and raise funds for animal charities, giving back to the community that helped them reach their extraordinary status.

 

