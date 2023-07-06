Search icon
Meet world’s richest beggar, he’s an Indian, owns flats worth Rs 1.4 crore, has invested in shops, his daily income is…

According to reports, Bharat Jain owns two flats in Mumbai worth Rs 1.4 crore and he also bought two shops in Thane, Maharashtra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

The word ‘beggar’ often evokes images of people who are living in extreme poverty and are struggling hard to make their two ends meet.

But you would be surprised to know that there are some individuals who have turned begging into a profitable profession. According to Economic Times, Bharat Jain, who lives in Mumbai, is the wealthiest beggar in not only India, but the world.

According to reports, Bharat Jain failed to pursue education because of the financial crisis. Bharat Jain is married and has two sons. The positive news, however, is that Bharat Jain has ensured that his children receive education and both his children have successfully completed their education. Bharat Jain reportedly has a net worth of USD 7.5 crores. His monthly earnings range between Rs 60,000 and 75,000.

According to reports, Bharat Jain owns two flats in Mumbai worth Rs 1.4 crore. He has also bought two shops in Thane, which gives him a monthly rental income of Rs 30,000.

 Bharat Jain can be seen begging at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus or Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Bharat Jain lives in Parel and his children went to a convent school. Other members of Bharat Jain’s family operate a stationary store.

 

