This country remains the world’s top rice exporter in 2024-2025, shipping 22 million metric tonnes, nearly three times more than Thailand and Vietnam.

India has once again proven itself as the world’s largest rice exporter by a huge margin. According to 2024–2025 data from Statista, India is expected to export 22 million metric tonnes of rice, which is almost three times more than the amount exported by its nearest rivals, Thailand and Vietnam. These countries are each forecast to export just 7.5 million metric tonnes of rice during the same period.

India’s Rice Export Success

India’s strength in rice exports comes from many factors. The country has a large amount of land used for rice farming, a favourable climate for multiple harvests each year, and access to different types of rice, such as Basmati, parboiled, and non-aromatic grains. These are grown in different regions across India, making the country a versatile and dependable supplier. Another reason for India's success is affordable pricing and good trade relationships. Countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Nigeria, and the United States regularly import Indian rice, helping to maintain steady demand. In addition, government support, export schemes, and efficient logistics—including access to major ports—have made it easier for India to ship rice around the world.

How India Compares to Other Countries

India doesn’t just lead the rice export chart, it dominates it. It exports 14.5 million metric tonnes more than both Thailand and Vietnam. In fourth place is Pakistan, with 5.3 million tonnes, followed by Cambodia with 3.4 million tonnes. The United States, Myanmar, Brazil, China, and Uruguay make up the rest of the top 10, but their numbers are far behind.

Popularity of Indian Basmati

One of India’s biggest export hits is Basmati rice. Known for its long grains and aromatic smell, Basmati is especially popular in Europe and the Middle East for dishes like biryani and pilaf. In contrast, parboiled rice is in high demand in African countries for everyday cooking.

A Few Interesting Facts

India exports more rice than Thailand and Vietnam combined.

Basmati is India’s most popular rice variety overseas.

The United States is the only Western country in the top 10 exporters.

Pakistan’s Basmati rice is also gaining popularity.

China and Uruguay export much less, as they focus more on feeding their own people.

India’s continued dominance in the rice trade shows its important role in global food supply—and this lead is only growing stronger.