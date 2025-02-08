Scientists have successfully transferred the genes responsible for Polo Pureza's exceptional speed into five new horses, aiming to create a faster breed while preserving the champion mare's other outstanding qualities.

In a groundbreaking achievement, Argentine biotech firm Kheiron has successfully created the world's first genetically edited horses using the CRISPR-Cas9 technique. The five horses, born in October and November, were designed to surpass the exceptional abilities of Polo Pureza, an award-winning Argentine mare.

By employing ‘genetic scissors’ scientists can precision-edit the horses' genomes, making targeted changes to enhance their attributes. As Gabriel Vichera, Kheiron's co-founder and scientific director, explained, "We design their genome before they are born," paving the way for a new era in equine genetics.

For those unfamiliar, Polo Pureza, which translates to "Polo Purity" in Spanish, is a legendary mare that has earned a prestigious place in the Argentine Association of Polo Horse Breeders Hall of Fame, solidifying her reputation as an iconic figure in the world of polo.

According to Reuters, scientists have successfully transferred the genes responsible for Polo Pureza's exceptional speed into five new horses, aiming to create a faster breed while preserving the champion mare's other outstanding qualities. As explained by Gabriel Vichera, "Certain muscle fibers provide explosiveness and faster contraction, enabling the animal to achieve greater speed." The goal was to precisely incorporate these genes into a single generation, effectively creating a new breed with enhanced speed capabilities.

The scientist emphasised that the genetically edited horses comply with Argentine government regulations and do not constitute genetic doping or genetically modified organisms. "We're not creating anything artificial," Vichera explained. "We're taking a natural sequence and introducing it into another natural horse, which is what nature does, but we're doing it faster and more precisely," as reported by Reuters.

The scientist also noted that this technique can be applied to modify any horse. Additionally, Kheiron is exploring other projects, including genetically modifying pigs to enable their organs to be used for human transplants, and altering cows to produce more protein or have shorter hair to better withstand heat.