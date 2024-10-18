Jodie Comer tops the list of the world's most beautiful women, based on the golden ratio followed closely by Zendaya and Bella Hadid.

British actress Jodie Comer has topped the list of the world's most beautiful women, according to a recent ranking based on a unique beauty standard called the "golden ratio." This list was put together using facial mapping by a professional cosmetic surgeon. Comer's score left Zendaya in a close second place, while model Bella Hadid took the third spot. The list also features an Indian Bollywood actress.

Understanding the Golden Ratio

The golden ratio is an ancient mathematical principle used to measure beauty. It dates back to Greek times and is considered to create forms that are naturally appealing to the eye. The concept is based on a number known as Phi (approximately 1.618), which the Greek sculptor Phidias often used. The idea is that the closer a person's facial proportions are to the golden ratio, the more attractive their face is considered to be.

To apply the golden ratio, facial measurements are taken, such as the length and width of the face. These measurements are divided to check how close they are to the ideal proportion of 1.62. Other factors include the spacing between the eyes, the distance from the hairline to the eyes, and from the bottom of the nose to the chin. According to experts, the more these ratios align with 1.62, the higher the golden ratio score, indicating greater physical perfection.

Indian actress on the list

The Inidan actress who is a part of the list is not Aishwarya Rai or Alia Bhatt or Priyanka Chopra, it is Deepika Padukone. The Om Shanti Om secured the ninth position with a golden ratio score of 91.22%. She achieved her highest score, 95.2%, for the shape of her eyebrows. However, her score was slightly lower for the width and length of her nose and the shape of her forehead.

Deepika Padukone ois one of India's top-earning actresses. Back in 2018, the UK newspaper Eastern Eye also recognized her as the "Sexiest Asian Woman."

The Top 10 Most Beautiful Women According to the Golden Ratio

Jodie Comer – 94.52%

Zendaya – 94.37%

Bella Hadid – 94.35%

Beyoncé – 92.44%

Ariana Grande – 91.81%

Taylor Swift – 91.64%

Jourdan Dunn – 91.39%

Kim Kardashian – 91.28%

Deepika Padukone – 91.22%

HoYeon Jung – 89.63%

Why Jodie Comer Topped the List

Dr. Julian De Silva, a cosmetic surgeon who led the study, explained that Jodie Comer was the clear winner when it came to facial mapping for beauty. Comer achieved a golden ratio score of 94.52%, with especially high marks for the positioning of her nose and lips, scoring 98.7%. Her nose width and length were almost perfect, and she also scored well for the shape of her chin and eyes. This combination of features earned her the top spot on the list.

Who is Jodie Comer?

Jodie Comer is a British actress born in 1993 in England. She is best known for her role as Villanelle, a psychopathic assassin in the BBC America spy thriller Killing Eve. Her acting career began in 2008 with a role in the medical drama The Royal Today, followed by guest appearances in shows such as Holby City, Silent Witness, and Law & Order: UK.

The ranking showcases how beauty can be scientifically measured, even though perceptions of attractiveness can be quite subjective.

