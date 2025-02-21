In the superhero universes of DC and Marvel, characters like Batman, Aquaman, Iron Man, and Professor X are known for their immense wealth. However, none of them come close to the richest superhero of all time

While Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are among the richest people in the real world, the world of fiction has seen even wealthier individuals. In the superhero universes of DC and Marvel, characters like Batman, Aquaman, Iron Man, and Professor X are known for their immense wealth. However, none of them come close to the richest superhero of all time – Black Panther.

The net worth of a superhero changes depending on the writer and the version of the story. Over the years, Batman’s wealth has ranged from $1 million to $80 billion. Iron Man’s fortune is estimated at around $12.4 billion. However, the ruler of Wakanda, T’Challa, holds a wealth that far surpasses them all.

According to Hindustan Times, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), T’Challa controls Wakanda, the only source of vibranium, the most valuable metal in the world. This gives him an estimated personal wealth of $500 billion, making him richer than Elon Musk, who has a net worth of $397 billion according to Forbes. Some comic book versions suggest T’Challa’s net worth is a mind-blowing $90 trillion, making him wealthier than the rest of the world combined.

Compared to other heroes, Black Panther is by far the richest. Tony Stark’s net worth sits at $12.4 billion, Professor X’s at $3.5 billion, and Bruce Wayne’s at $9.2 billion. Even supervillains like Victor von Doom ($100 billion) and Lex Luthor ($75 billion) fall short of T’Challa’s fortune.

In the MCU, the late Chadwick Boseman played T’Challa, the most famous Black Panther. After his passing, his sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, took over the mantle in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.