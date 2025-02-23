Their assets include grand palaces, private jets, extravagant yachts, and an extensive collection of valuable artwork

The British Royal Family is one of the wealthiest in the world, with an estimated fortune of around £69 billion ($88 billion), according to Forbes. Their wealth comes from various assets, including valuable properties and the overall brand value of the monarchy.

Two of the most significant financial assets of the British Royals are the Duchy of Cornwall and the Duchy of Lancaster. These estates generate massive income through land, properties, and other assets directly linked to the Sovereign. The Duchy of Lancaster estate alone includes prestigious properties such as the Savoy Hotel and Somerset House, with net assets valued at approximately £652.8 million ($755.4 million).

King Charles III, the head of the British Royal Family, has a personal fortune estimated at £559.6 million ($772 million), placing him as the 258th richest individual in the United Kingdom.

However, despite their immense wealth, the British Royals are far from being the richest royal family in the world. That title belongs to the House of Saud, the ruling family of Saudi Arabia, with an astonishing net worth of £1.1 trillion ($1.4 trillion). Their wealth is so vast that it surpasses the combined fortunes of the world’s richest men, Elon Musk (£313 billion or $396 billion) and Jeff Bezos (£190 billion or $240 billion).

The Saudi Royal Family’s massive fortune primarily comes from the country’s vast oil reserves, allowing them to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle. Their assets include grand palaces, private jets, extravagant yachts, and an extensive collection of valuable artwork.

Middle Eastern Royal families, including those from the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait, have also amassed immense wealth, particularly after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire post-World War I. The Gulf region’s valuable resources have significantly contributed to their growing fortunes.

The House of Saud consists of around 15,000 members, though the majority of the wealth is concentrated among approximately 2,000 close relatives. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has been leading the family since 2015, with his son, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), serving as Saudi Arabia's Prime Minister and de facto ruler.

The Royal Saudis have made several extravagant purchases over the years, including France's Chateau Louis XIV, bought by MBS for £235 million, and Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi" painting, acquired for £349.6 million. MBS also purchased a luxurious yacht for £392 million—a minor expense given their vast fortune.