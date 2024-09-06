Twitter
Meet world's richest royal family, not from UK, Brunei, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, it is...

Notably, this rich royal family's vast wealth is spread among 15,000 members

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

Meet world's richest royal family, not from UK, Brunei, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, it is...
The wealthiest royal family in the world, the House of Saud, holds an estimated fortune of over $1.4 trillion. This vast wealth is spread among the family's 15,000 members. The House of Saud has ruled Saudi Arabia since 1744, with King Salman currently at the helm. His personal fortune is believed to be $18 billion. Another prominent family member, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, was once worth $13.4 billion but saw his wealth decline after being arrested on corruption charges in 2017. 

In second place is Kuwait's Al Sabah family, which has ruled since 1752. Their wealth is estimated at $360 billion, largely tied up in US stocks and shares. This estimate, however, might be conservative, as the family has significant stakes in major US companies.

Qatar's royal family, the House of Thani, takes the third spot with an estimated fortune of $335 billion. The family owns high-profile assets like London's Shard skyscraper, Harrods, and stakes in companies like Volkswagen and British Airways. 

However, they faced controversy after documents from the Pandora Papers revealed the family avoided £18.5 million in property taxes on two luxury houses in London. Though the actions were not illegal, the Crown Estate is investigating the matter.

These three royal families continue to wield significant economic and political influence in West Asia and beyond.

