Meet world's richest monarch, not Saudi Arabia king, Sultan of Brunei, UK's King Charles III, his net worth is...

One of his most notable assets is the historic palace built in 1782, covering over 2.3 million square feet

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

Meet world's richest monarch, not Saudi Arabia king, Sultan of Brunei, UK's King Charles III, his net worth is...
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who ascended the throne in 2016 after the passing of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, is currently the richest monarch in the world. With an estimated net worth of $43 billion, King Vajiralongkorn’s wealth is deeply rooted in the centuries-old fortunes of the Thai royal family.

As the only son of the late King Bhumibol, Vajiralongkorn was named Crown Prince in 1972 and inherited significant wealth upon his father's death. His fortune includes vast real estate holdings, numerous business interests, and a substantial investment portfolio. The Crown Property Bureau, which manages the royal family's financial interests, further enhances his wealth.

One of his most notable assets is the historic palace built in 1782, covering over 2.3 million square feet. Although this palace is now used for government offices and museums, it remains a symbol of his vast wealth. In addition to this, King Vajiralongkorn owns 6,560 hectares of land, with 40,000 rental contracts across Thailand, including 17,000 in Bangkok. His business interests extend to a 23% stake in Siam Commercial Bank and a 33.3% stake in Siam Cement Group.

Among his treasures is the 545.67-carat Golden Jubilee diamond, the largest and most expensive diamond in the world, valued at approximately Rs 98 crore. His royal fleet includes 38 aircraft and over 300 luxury cars. 

In comparison, the second richest monarch is Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, with a net worth of $30 billion, mainly from oil, real estate, and investments in international companies.

