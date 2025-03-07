Thanks to her adorable looks and playful personality, the cat also made it to Forbes’ Top Influencers in the Pets Category in 2017

In today’s world, social media is not just for humans—pets are also becoming internet stars. One such celebrity is Nala, a Siamese-Tabby mix cat from California, USA, who holds the title of the world’s richest cat. With a net worth of around $100 million, Nala earns more than many influencers, according to reports.

Nala was adopted from a shelter in 2000 by her owner, Varisiri Methachittiphan, also known as Pookie. In 2012, Pookie created an Instagram account for Nala to share her cute pictures and videos with friends and family. To their surprise, Nala’s posts quickly went viral, and she gained millions of fans.

By May 2020, Nala had over 5 million followers, earning her a place in the Guinness World Records as the most followed cat on Instagram. She even won the TikToker of the Year award, beating four human competitors. Managing Nala’s social media has now become a full-time job for Pookie.

Nala’s success on social media has brought in big money. Her net worth is estimated to be 8.4 million pounds, and each Instagram post she shares is worth around 12,000 pounds (approximately 1.3 million rupees).

Thanks to her adorable looks and playful personality, Nala also made it to Forbes’ Top Influencers in the Pets Category in 2017.

With her wide, blue eyes and cute headgear, Nala continues to captivate her fans and prove that pets, too, can be social media superstars.