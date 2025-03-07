VIRAL
Thanks to her adorable looks and playful personality, the cat also made it to Forbes’ Top Influencers in the Pets Category in 2017
In today’s world, social media is not just for humans—pets are also becoming internet stars. One such celebrity is Nala, a Siamese-Tabby mix cat from California, USA, who holds the title of the world’s richest cat. With a net worth of around $100 million, Nala earns more than many influencers, according to reports.
Nala was adopted from a shelter in 2000 by her owner, Varisiri Methachittiphan, also known as Pookie. In 2012, Pookie created an Instagram account for Nala to share her cute pictures and videos with friends and family. To their surprise, Nala’s posts quickly went viral, and she gained millions of fans.
By May 2020, Nala had over 5 million followers, earning her a place in the Guinness World Records as the most followed cat on Instagram. She even won the TikToker of the Year award, beating four human competitors. Managing Nala’s social media has now become a full-time job for Pookie.
Nala’s success on social media has brought in big money. Her net worth is estimated to be 8.4 million pounds, and each Instagram post she shares is worth around 12,000 pounds (approximately 1.3 million rupees).
Thanks to her adorable looks and playful personality, Nala also made it to Forbes’ Top Influencers in the Pets Category in 2017.
With her wide, blue eyes and cute headgear, Nala continues to captivate her fans and prove that pets, too, can be social media superstars.
Nadaaniyan movie review: Ibrahim Ali Khan makes impressive debut with Khushi Kapoor in rom-com that offers fresh breeze of romance
14-year-old girl married off, forcibly carried away by “husband” in viral video; WATCH
For first in India’s history, all-women police team to secure PM Modi’s Gujarat event
Meet IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi’s mother, who also cracked UPSC exam, became IES officer, took early retirement due to...
Meet actor, son of a clerk, who made superhit debut, worked in over 500 films, got married twice, earns Rs 3 crore per month, his net worth is Rs..
BIG trouble for Pakistanis, Afghans soon? Report claims Donald Trump may soon stop them from entering US due to...
Engagement drama in Bulandshahr: Woman crashes ceremony claiming four-year relationship with bride, here's what happened next, WATCH
Rashmika Mandanna turns heads at airport in bold red top with Prada bag worth Rs 1,71,000
Mukesh Ambani's Jio and Vi offer MEGAHIT JioHotstar subscriptions for just Rs...; check out cricket, prepaid plans
Good news for movie lovers in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah government caps film ticket price at Rs... in state Budget 2025
Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu warns against China's economic crisis of 'Neijuan': 'With low domestic consumption, companies must...'
John Abraham's biggest flop film released in 2003, lead actress was replaced after giving one shot, still became superstar, made for Rs 3 crore, it earned only Rs..
Kerala Lottery Result March 7 LIVE: Nirmal NR-422 Friday lucky draw result SHORTLY; 1st prize winning number is...
Zeenat Aman recalls awkward moment of being mistaken for Parveen Babi in Dubai: 'There was one...'
Nora Fatehi makes her debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show, teaches belly dancing moves from Snake ft Jason Derulo, video goes viral
This child spent his life in chawl, sold peanuts, then gave superhit films with Madhuri, Manisha, Juhi; he is....
BIG update on Noida's Jewar Airport, first flight to be delayed, new date to be picked on...
US Supreme Court rejects 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana's plea to stay extradition to India
Kangana Sharma falls down the stairs while posing for media after night out, video goes viral
US President Donald Trump suspends military flights for deportations due to THIS reason; how will it impact Indian immigrants?
Meet actor who romanced his bhabhi, used to touch her feet when they met, their one film created a stir at box office, made for Rs 3.8 crore, it earned Rs..
Meet actress, one of India’s richest, who worked with Dev Anand, Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, her career ended after one shocking statement, is now..
This is Pakistan's fastest train, no match for India's Vande Bharat, Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, its top speed is...
SpaceX loses Starship rocket in eighth test flight, completes catch of Super Heavy Booster
Meet actress who was bigger star than Priyanka, Deepika, gave superhits with Salman, Ajay, Amitabh, got no work for 13 years; she still...
This country is selling citizenship for Rs 91 lakh, aims to save itself from..., not US, UK, Russia, Ukraine, France, Australia, Canada, Germany, it is...
Govinda cries, gets emotional at his longtime secretary Shashi sinha’s funeral? Here’s is truth behind viral video
Donald Trump’s next big move: US suspends nearly all tariffs on Mexico till…
French shipping giant to invest USD 20 billion in US; create 10,000 new jobs in America: Donald Trump
Not Katrina Kaif, but this superstar was originally offered Namastey London opposite Akshay Kumar, she rejected film because...
Khakee The Bengal Chapter: Know when, where to watch Jeet, Chitrangada Singh-starrer, to release on....
Volodymyr Zelenskyy issues BIG statement, says US, Ukraine will hold talks on ending war next week in Saudi Arabia
Struggling with period cramps? Expert explains how pineapple can help
'Slow living...': British man adapts to Kerala village life with Indian wife, heartwarming videos go viral
Meet daughter of auto driver, lost her father, with only Rs 500 per month, later cracked NEET in first attempt, she is...
Life in North Korea: What happens when citizens buy TV, know Kim Jong-un's haircut rules
Meet woman who scored 96% in class 12, cracked UPSC exam in her first attempt, but chose IFS over IAS due to...
Alia Bhatt gets candid on her everyday life after daughter Raha's birth: 'Wonder what I was doing with my time earlier'
International Women's Day 2025: From Isha Ambani to queen of jute and educators empowering youth, meet India's top 8 woman
Watch: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Vedang Raina’s bromance takes centre stage at Nadaaniyan screening, Khushi Kapoor introduces rumoured boyfriend to..
India celebrates Women’s Day to honour country’s first female governor and freedom icon, she is known as…
Nimrat Kaur posts cryptic message: 'I wish I could have been...'
Akshay Kumar admits Twinkle Khanna mocks his film choices, says 'meri biwi chidati hai kitni baar desh ko...'
Ice on Moon? New discovery by Chandrayaan-3 suggest possibility, researchers say ‘water cannot exist on moon because...’
Sikandar: Salman Khan, AR Murugadoss film has already recovered 80% of budget, know how
Meet influencer, earned Rs 50 per day as a salesman, now owns BMW, Jaguar, his net worth is Rs... he is part of THIS reality show
Two Indian nationals executed in UAE over murder charges, says MEA
Playful banter between Raghav Chadha, Nidhi Razdan over former's selection for Global Leadership Program at Harvard: 'Ache se email check kar le...'
Who is Vishnu Saravanan? Sailor who created history, became world’s no 13 and first Indian to...
Meet India's highest-paid TV actress in India, earning Rs 35 lakh per month with net worth of Rs 52 crore, it is not Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly
Ramadan 2025 Timetable: Sehri, Iftar timings for March 7 in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more
John Abraham rejected this Karan Johar film because he only had one scene, it later became blockbuster
Playful banter between Nidhi Rajdan, Raghav Chadha on latter's selection for Global Leadership Program at Harvard: 'Email check kar le..'
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pics playing Holi ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Final go viral, but here's the catch
Should India sign Bilateral Trade Agreement with US? Why policymakers are upset with Washington's treatment to Mexico, Canada?
Meet Pakistan's richest actor, with net worth of Rs 435 crore, exceeding wealth of superstar Rajinikanth, yet nowhere close to Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan
Nita Ambani exudes elegance in earthy brown saree at NMACC event, see pics
Kabir Khan drops major update on reuniting with Salman Khan over Babbar Sher: 'That conversation happened and...'
Meet IAS officer, son of a farmer, battled with poverty, yet cracked UPSC exam on third attempt with AIR...
Holashtak 2025: Why the eight days before Holi are considered inauspicious
AI-Powered Agri-Supply Chains: A vision for India’s future food security
Siddharth Dixit (InsurTech Pioneer - Principal Enterprise Architect) - Why Insurance Companies Must Accelerate AI-Driven Innovation to Stay Competitive?
Social media on Team Mohammed Shami amid 'Roza' controversy: 'Stop mixing religion with sports'
Katrina Kaif admits she entered Bollywood with 'no connections', recalls 'finding solace in...'
‘First accident with bae’: Couple’s quirky post sparks sarcastic responses online, netizens say ‘many more to come’
Will US once again come closer to Pakistan? How will it impact India?
Meet actress who became Salman Khan’s heroine by responding to an ad, a contract finished her career, her real name is…, first film was…
Little girl’s adorable dance to Salman Khan’s ‘Zohra Jabeen’ song impresses netizens, WATCH viral video
BJP condemns Jamaat President’s remarks on Shami not keeping roza: 'He has gone to fulfil national duty'
How actress Ranya Rao evaded security? What is behind 'MYSTERY' jacket and belt which she wore in all 30 Dubai trips in a year
Sania Mirza's 'love letter' goes viral on social media, her post on Instagram gets liked by...
Shehnaaz Gill gets brutally trolled for saying 'you can't afford me' to fan, netizens say 'apne aap ko Salman Khan samaj rahi hai'
4 Trailblazing Women Entrepreneurs to watch in 2025: Redefining resilience and innovation
China spends three times more than India on its defence, how will it impact world politics, geostrategic scenario?
THIS was India's first deluxe train, not Vande Bharat, Tejas, Rajdhani Express; features modern amenities, runs between...
Days after attack on Saif Ali Khan, now another 'enemy' at royal property gates eyeing assets worth Rs 10000 crore
Rashmika Mandanna looks lethal in red anarkali worth Rs 45,600, see pics
India vs New Zealand: Head-to-head comparison in ICC knockouts ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Final clash
Mahila Samriddhi Scheme: How to register for Delhi’s Rs 2500 monthly aid for women? Check eligibility and step by step guide
David Miller shatters Virender Sehwag's 23-year-old world record post his heroic knock against New Zealand
'He is a criminal, will have to answer God': All India Muslim Jamaat President’s criticism of Mohammed Shami for not keeping Roza stokes controversy
Will Russia invade France? Why is President Emmanuel Macron afraid of attack ahead of EU meet on Ukraine war?
Meet actress who swept floor, cleaned vomit on film set, was replaced because of actor's 'insecure' girlfriend; she is now...
Narayana Murthy's Infosys makes BIG announcement, company set to implement new..., work from home policy will now be...
Who was Gampa Praveen Kumar? Know about Telangana student killed in US, THIS is what his father said...
Mumbai court issues non-bailable warrant against Ram Gopal Varma in cheque bounce case
This is India's most expensive city for foreigners, has 58,800 millionaires, not Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad it is...
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya ties knot with classical singer Sivasri Skandaprasad: See FIRST PICS
TEST OTT release date: Nayanthara, R Madhavan and Siddharth’s sports drama set to premiere on Netflix, will release on..
Arijit Singh, Sid Sriram, Gaurav Lal, Neha Kakkar and others: Meet these Indian Voices That Stir the Souls of Their Fans
Trading +0.5 Avapro Review 2025: Scam Or Legit Platform? – Read Before You Trade!
Alia Bhatt talks about planning second child with Ranbir Kapoor, has THIS name picked: 'It’ll go very well with...'
Priyanka Chopra's mother finally reacts to Deepika Padukone replacing her in Ram Leela: 'She said I am only...'
Meet actress who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, got married thrice, twice to Hindu, once to a Muslim, still did not find love, is mother of Bollywood stars..
Meet IAS officer, NIT graduate, Paralympic medallist, Arjuna Award winner, has now been given new responsibility of...
Meet Mahima Chaudhry's daughter Ariana who stole the limelight during Nadaaniyan screening, fans call her 'cutest star kid'
Months after Ratan Tata's death, his aide Shantanu Naidu shares childhood memories: 'Come walk with me to a...'
Meet actress who was once a star, got married in US temple, quit acting due to memory loss, her brother-in-law was a Bollywood hero, she is..
Meet ICAI CA 2025 topper Deepanshi Agarwal, who scored 86.83% in CA Intermediate exam, she is from…
When Shatrughan Sinha indirectly blamed Rekha for his fallout with Amitabh Bachchan: 'A heroine who was...'