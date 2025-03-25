He usually begs near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Born into a poor family, he could not get an education and often faced hunger.

Bharat Jain, an Indian man, is known as the world's richest beggar with a net worth of Rs 7.5 crore. His story sheds light on the Indian begging industry, where some people choose begging over other jobs because it offers better earnings.

According to reports, Jain usually begs near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Born into a poor family, he could not get an education and often faced hunger. To survive, he started begging, and over the years, he completely transformed his family's life. Today, he earns between Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per day, working 10 to 12 hours. This adds up to a monthly income of Rs 60,000 to Rs 75,000.

Jain has wisely invested his earnings. He owns two flats in Mumbai worth Rs 1.4 crore, where he lives with his wife, two sons, father, and brother. He also owns two shops in Thane, which bring him a monthly rental income of Rs 30,000. His sons studied at a well-known school and now help run the family’s stationery store.

Despite his wealth, Jain continues to beg. He enjoys it and sees it as his profession. In an interview with Economic Times, he said, "I'm not greedy. I'm generous." He donates to temples and charities, proving that for him, begging is not just about survival but a chosen career.

According to reports, India has over 4,00,000 beggars. West Bengal has the highest number (81,000), followed by Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.