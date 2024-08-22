Meet world's richest athlete, much wealthier than BCCI, Kohli, Ronaldo, Messi, Dhoni, Tendulkar, has net worth of Rs...

The world will always debate about who is the greatest player of all time but there is no question when it comes to finding out who is the highest-paid and the richest athlete in history. The player we are talking about today is much wealthier than the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which is the richest cricket organisation in the world. The BCCI owns assets worth Rs 16493 crore but there is one athlete who surpasses even the BCCI's bank balance. It is none other than Michael Jordon.

Michael Jordan, an American businessman and former professional basketball player, has an estimated net worth of $3.2 billion which is over Rs 26000 crore.

For those who are unaware, Michael Jordan is considered a legend of his game and is believed to have played an important part in making basketball and the NBA popular around the world. Michael Jordon played 15 seasons in the NBA between 1984 and 2003. During this time, he won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls.

Michael Jordan's success is visible through the fact that even after 20 years since his retirement, he continues to earn money, having seen no decline in his star power.

You will be surprised to know that Michael Jordan earned only $94 million in his 15-year career and was the highest-paid player in the NBA in only two seasons.

However, what made his earnings stand out and made his net worth so staggering were the endorsements that he got.

As per a report in Sportico, "It was off the court where he scored, and he still maintains endorsement relationships with longtime partners Gatorade, 2K Games, Five Star Fragrances, and Upper Deck. It is Nike that accounts for the bulk of his earnings, conservatively estimated at $250 million (over Rs 2000 crore) last year and behind only Cristiano Ronaldo at $275 million (over Rs 2300 crore) among current and retired athletes in 2023."

One other thing that adds to Michael Jordon's income is his selling his stake in the NBA team Charlotte Hornets, a few years ago. This is also one of the reasons why his net worth stands at a whopping over $3 billion.

