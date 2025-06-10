The Korowai tribe lives in such dense rainforests of Papua, Indonesia, where it is extremely difficult to reach. These forests have kept them almost isolated from the outside world. Till the 1970s, the world did not even know that such a tribe existed.

Hundreds of tribes live around the world, but most of them are still unknown to the world. The dense and unknown jungles of Indonesia's Papua province are living proof of how the world is full of strange and wonderful places. In these jungles lives a tribe that has surprised the whole world with its unique lifestyle. We are talking about the Korowai tribe, who are known for their incredible 'tree houses', which are built at such a height from the ground that one's eyes are astonished to see them.

While we build houses on the ground, the Korowai tribe has built its entire village on trees. Their houses are at a height of 10 to 50 meters from the ground, supported on strong wooden trunks, and are covered with leaves. If you are wondering why the Korowai tribe builds their houses high up, it is not for novelty but for safety. Historically, the Korowai people were threatened by enemy tribes. Houses built on trees, away from the ground, protected them from such attacks.

The Korowai tribe lives in such dense rainforests of Papua, Indonesia, where it is extremely difficult to reach. These forests have kept them almost isolated from the outside world. Till the 1970s, the world did not even know that such a tribe existed. Surprisingly, they also believed themselves to be the only humans on earth.

Even today, some groups of Korowai have never seen any outsiders. However, some groups are now slowly coming into contact with tourists and missionaries. These people are completely dependent on the forest. They hunt, fish, and collect food items like sago from the forest. For them, the forest is not just a place, but their life and home. The Korowai have been featured in documentaries like First Contact and Human Planet over the years.

The Korowai tribe also referred to as Kolufo, lives in the southeastern region of Papua, Indonesia, and its population is estimated to be between 4,000 and 4,400.

