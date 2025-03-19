It is a mix of a wolf and a Caucasian Shepherd and has already gained celebrity status. It often appears at big events

There are various dog breeds around the world and many people love keeping unique ones as pets. But do you know which is the most expensive dog in the world? It’s called Cadabomb Okami, a rare wolfdog, purchased for £4.4 million (around Rs 50 crore) by an Indian dog breeder.

Cadabomb Okami is a mix of a wolf and a Caucasian Shepherd. It has already gained celebrity status and often appears at big events. People are excited to see this rare dog, which is just eight months old, weighs 75 kg, and is 30 inches tall. It eats 3 kg of raw chicken daily, according to reports.

The owner of this extraordinary dog is S Satish, a famous dog breeder from Bengaluru. He has made headlines for collecting rare breeds and owns more than 150 different dog breeds. Satish is also the President of the Indian Dog Breeders Association. He bought Okami through an Indian broker in February and believes it is a one-of-a-kind dog that looks just like a real wolf.

Caucasian Shepherds are strong and furry dogs, originally from Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and parts of Russia. These powerful guard dogs protect livestock from wolves in mountainous regions.

According to reports, Satish also earns money by displaying rare dog breeds at events. He charges between Rs 2.5 lakh for 30 minutes and up to Rs 10 lakh for five hours with his special dogs.