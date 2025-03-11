He runs an $85 million entertainment empire, but despite his success, he believes most people wouldn’t want his life

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, is the world’s biggest YouTuber with 370 million subscribers. He runs an $85 million entertainment empire, but despite his success, he believes most people wouldn’t want his life.

Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Donaldson shared that his non-stop work schedule leaves him with little free time. “The average person does not want to live the life I live, or be in my head,” he said. “They would be miserable because they’re just working all the time.”

Donaldson's business empire extends beyond YouTube. He owns a chocolate brand, a packaged food business, a virtual restaurant, and a production company that creates his viral videos. According to Bloomberg, he is currently raising funds that could value his company at $5 billion.

However, managing such a vast business comes at a cost. He admitted that in 2025, he has been more unhappy than happy. “Sometimes I just want to play a strategy board game, but then I look at my schedule and realize I can’t,” he said. “I feel like a zoo animal, like a little robot to my businesses.”

To cope with the stress, Donaldson has had to change his mindset. “You have to control your thoughts,” he explained. “This is the life I chose. If you want success and to change the world, this is the price you pay. You should see it as a good thing.”

Despite the challenges, MrBeast remains focused on pushing through, believing that the hard work will pay off in the end.