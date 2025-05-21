What is more astonishing about these women is their age. Most of them range from 60 to 80 years old, and they still dive for hours, even in seas near ice point.

Away from South Korea's urban metropolis is Jeju Island, a volcanic island bound by the cold waters of the Korea Strait. It is there that an incredible community of women, referred to as the Haenyeo or "sea women," has maintained a centuries-old tradition—free diving into the sea to collect seaweed, shellfish, and abalone, never once using oxygen tanks.

What is more astonishing about these women is their age. Most of them range from 60 to 80 years old, and they still dive for hours, even in seas near ice point. Their power has impressed researchers for decades. And now, a new study might finally reveal why.

Researchers, publishing their work in the journal Cell Reports, identified that the Haenyeo possess rare genetic characteristics that enable them to survive these conditions. One of the most significant genes ensures that their movements are steady during deep dives. Not only is this essential for diving, but it's also crucial during pregnancy, where controlling blood pressure is essential. Some Haenyeo have even continued diving while pregnant.

The second genetic finding is that of cold resistance. These women possess a unique knack for accepting freezing sea water, diving in winter with minimal complaint.

But it's not only about DNA. Training and experience also help to form the Haenyeo's abilities. Their bodies have learned over decades of diving, particularly their diving reflex, which reduces the heart rate in order to conserve oxygen. While a regular diver's heart rate will slow by 20 beats per minute, an experienced Haenyeo can reduce hers by nearly twice as much—allowing her more time in the water.

Jeju Island is more than just their home—it is a symbol of resilience and culture. The island’s fast and short speech style is thought to have developed to help divers quickly share information between breaths.

Scientists are confident the Haenyeo's special characteristics can benefit people in the future. According to Dr Melissa Ilardo, who is an expert in genetics and one of the authors of the study, their DNA might provide insight into how to cure high blood pressure and stroke. "If we know how they regulate oxygen and blood pressure so efficiently," she said, "we could develop new methods for battling cardiovascular disease."