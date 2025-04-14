Marilyn vos Savant holds the record for the world’s highest IQ at 228 and became famous for solving complex problems with simple explanations.

A woman named Marilyn vos Savant is widely known for having the highest recorded IQ in the world, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Her IQ score was reported to be 228, a number so rare that it's almost impossible to match.

Born in 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri, Marilyn showed signs of high intelligence from a very young age. She took several IQ tests during her childhood, and her scores stunned experts. When she became an adult, her exceptional IQ gained public attention, and Guinness World Records officially listed her as the person with the highest IQ from 1985 to 1989.

Marilyn didn’t just keep her intelligence to herself, she used it to help others understand complex ideas. She became famous for her "Ask Marilyn" column in Parade Magazine, where people would send her tricky logic or math questions, and she would explain the answers simply and clearly. One of her most famous answers was to the Monty Hall Problem, a puzzle involving probability that many people found confusing. Her correct answer sparked a nationwide debate — but in the end, she was proven right.

Despite her fame, Marilyn believes intelligence should be used with kindness and humility. She once said, "Being smart isn’t enough. The real question is: what do you do with your intelligence?"

Today, she continues to inspire curious minds around the world. Her story shows that brilliance isn’t just about numbers — it’s about using knowledge to help others understand the world a little better.