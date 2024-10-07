Meet woman whose old dream revived as she received job's offer letter after 48 years

Tizi Hodson is a 70-year-old former stuntwoman who recently received a letter she sent nearly 50 years ago while applying for a job as a motorcycle stunt rider. The letter, written back in January 1976, was lost behind a drawer at a post office for decades but has now finally made its way back to her. Along with the letter, she received a handwritten note saying, "Late delivery by Staines Post Office. Found behind a draw. Only about 50 years late."

Ms. Hodson was surprised and touched to see the letter again, bringing back memories of a dream she once had in her youth. "I always wondered why I never heard back about the job. Now I know why," she told the BBC. She recalled how she typed the application in a flat in London and eagerly waited every day for a response that never came. “I was so disappointed because I really, really wanted to be a motorcycle stunt rider," she shared.

Despite never hearing back from that job, Ms. Hodson went on to lead an extraordinary life. She moved to Africa, where she worked as a snake handler and horse whisperer. Later, she learned to fly and became an aerobatic pilot and instructor. Reflecting on the challenges she faced, she mentioned that she didn't let people know she was female, fearing it would hurt her chances of getting an interview. She even joked about saying she didn’t mind breaking bones for the job.

Looking back, Ms. Hodson said she has no regrets. "I had a wonderful time in life, even if I broke a few bones," she said, adding that if she could talk to her younger self, she would tell her to go ahead and do everything she's done.

