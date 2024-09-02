Twitter
Viral

Meet woman who was once paid Rs 25 by Mukesh Ambani, she once did mehendi for Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta when they...

She recalled that her neighbours advised her to increase her rates, but she chose to keep her fees the same as her regular customers, valuing the opportunity to work with the Ambanis over immediate financial gain

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 08:13 PM IST

Veena Nagda, renowned mehendi artist
In the lavish world of Bollywood and high society, few stories resonate like that of Veena Nagda. The renowned mehendi artist, celebrated for her intricate designs adorning the hands of Bollywood's elite—from Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt—recently revealed a lesser-known chapter of her storied career.

Nagda's association with the Ambani family, a bond spanning 38 years, began humbly. In a recent interview, she recounted her first payment from the Ambanis: a modest Rs. 25 for a full mehendi session on both hands. This initial fee, she said, was her gateway into the high-profile world of Indian celebrities, thanks to the encouragement of Kokilaben Ambani. It was Kokilaben who suggested that Veena invest in a telephone and business card, propelling her career to new heights.

Despite her growing fame, Nagda's commitment to her craft remained unwavering. She recalled that her neighbours advised her to increase her rates, but she chose to keep her fees the same as her regular customers, valuing the opportunity to work with the Ambanis over immediate financial gain. This ethos of humility and dedication was instilled in her by her mother, whose advice guided her through the early stages of her career.

Nagda’s connection with the Ambani family extends beyond mere professional engagements. She fondly remembered performing mehendi for a young Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta when they were just six years old. The occasion, set against the backdrop of a family event hosted by Dhirubhai Ambani, was a testament to her long-standing relationship with the family. The tradition continued as the children, then studying in Singapore, would return home for festive mehndi parties.

In addition to her work with the Ambanis, Nagda was recently honoured by an invitation to the Paris Olympics 2024. She was tasked with bringing Indian culture to the global stage, a responsibility she embraced with enthusiasm. Nita Ambani, a driving force behind this initiative, praised Nagda’s efforts in integrating traditional motifs like the lotus and peacock into the Olympic-themed designs, captivating attendees from around the world.

