Her love for travel began during her career in international marketing, and she has continued her journeys even after becoming a hypnotherapist and wellness coach

A 54-year-old woman from the UK, who has traveled to over 60 countries, has revealed the one place she would never visit again. Geraldine Joaquim, from West Sussex, has explored some of the world’s most beautiful destinations. Her love for travel began during her career in international marketing, and she has continued her journeys even after becoming a hypnotherapist and wellness coach.

In just the past year, she took five international trips, including a skiing holiday in Andorra, a safari in South Africa, a villa stay in Italy, a week in Egypt, and a Christmas market tour in Belgium, according to the New York Post. She enjoys experiencing different cultures and believes it is a privilege to explore new places, even if they are not always perfect.

However, despite her passion for travel, there is one destination she has vowed never to return to—Caracas, the capital of Venezuela.

"It was probably one of my worst travel experiences," she said. Recalling the incident, she explained that she was on a work trip and had flown in from Montevideo, Uruguay, for a short stopover before heading to Isla Margarita, a small island off Venezuela’s coast.

Her troubles began when her flight arrived late at night, and her pre-arranged car transfer failed to show up. As the airport emptied, she realised she was alone, with no working phone and no way to contact anyone. Hours later, a man approached her, claiming to be her driver. Relieved, she followed him—only to find another man already sitting in the front seat of the car.

"I would never normally get in a car with two strange men, but I had no other option," she said. With no way out, she clutched a small pen knife from her hand luggage and remained on high alert throughout the 30-minute drive to her hotel.

The stressful experience did not end there. The next morning at the airport, a young man grabbed her bags and ran off. Panicked, she chased after him, only to discover that he was offering a paid “check-in service.” She was forced to hand over money before she could continue her journey.

Thankfully, her return trip only involved a short layover in Caracas before she flew home to the UK. Despite her love for travel, she has made it clear—she will never go back to Venezuela.