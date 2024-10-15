Sakshi Keswani attended Girls' High School in Prayagraj and later earned a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from Allahabad University.

Sakshi Keswani, widely known as 'Being Suku,' is a familiar name to those who follow social media regularly. Hailing from Allahabad, Sakshi always had a passion for acting and entertaining. During the lockdown, she discovered that content creation was her true calling and saw it as a golden opportunity to connect with and entertain people. The pandemic served as a catalyst for Sakshi to turn her love for acting into a platform for creating comedic videos, which quickly gained viral attention.

Sakshi Keswani attended Girls' High School in Prayagraj and later earned a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from Allahabad University. A gifted artist, she runs not only the popular Instagram page 'beingsuku' but also 'Colourinmyblood,' where she showcases her artwork. Sakshi has never worked a traditional 9-to-5 job. Before gaining fame on Instagram with her engaging videos, she worked as a freelance painting artist and home tutor, as reported by News18.

With 1.5 million followers on Instagram, Sakshi's videos have reached millions of viewers, with some garnering up to 11 to 25 lakh views, a testament to her popularity. She has also appeared on the Amazon miniTV reality show 'Playground' and is preparing to make her debut in movies and OTT platforms.

Initially, her family was skeptical of her career choice, as they didn’t fully understand her work. However, Sakshi’s success and talent soon won them over, and they now stand as her biggest supporters. She approaches criticism positively, ensuring it never hampers her creativity or passion.

Sakshi began her content creation journey during the lockdown, when her acting skills were her primary focus. At the time, she lacked experience in recording, editing, and scriptwriting, but over the past two and a half years, she worked diligently to master all aspects of digital content creation.