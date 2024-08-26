Meet woman who taught IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi and UPSC 2022 topper Ishita Kishore, she is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

J-K polls: Congress, NC leaders to hold talks over crucial seat sharing

J-K assembly polls: BJP announces first list of 44 candidates, withdraws it and...

This small budget woman-led film beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir's biggest hits at box office; made in Rs 60 cr, earned...

US Open 2024: Last grand slam of the year begins today, check when and where to watch…

PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh secures first test victory over Pakistan, Akash Chopra says, 'Pakistan cricket is a…'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
J-K polls: Congress, NC leaders to hold talks over crucial seat sharing

J-K polls: Congress, NC leaders to hold talks over crucial seat sharing

Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

J-K assembly polls: BJP announces first list of 44 candidates, withdraws it and...

J-K assembly polls: BJP announces first list of 44 candidates, withdraws it and...

8 countries with largest gold reserves

8 countries with largest gold reserves

8 unknown secrets of Vrindavan

8 unknown secrets of Vrindavan

5 causes of sudden weight gain

5 causes of sudden weight gain

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

This small budget woman-led film beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir's biggest hits at box office; made in Rs 60 cr, earned...

This small budget woman-led film beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir's biggest hits at box office; made in Rs 60 cr, earned...

Most iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna saw temples built for star; not Nitish Bhardwaj, Akshay Kumar, Sourabh Raaj Jain

Most iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna saw temples built for star; not Nitish Bhardwaj, Akshay Kumar, Sourabh Raaj Jain

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

HomeViral

Viral

Meet woman who taught IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi and UPSC 2022 topper Ishita Kishore, she is...

With millions of students appearing for the UPSC exams, it is extremely important to receive guidance from a teacher or a coach.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

Meet woman who taught IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi and UPSC 2022 topper Ishita Kishore, she is...
Shubhra Ranjan, IAS coach and founder of Shubhra IAS institute (Image/X)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams is one of the toughest exams in the nation. There are millions of students in the country who aspire to crack UPSC.

Given its vast syllabus, it becomes extremely essential for one to receive guidance. There are several teachers in the nation who are widely admired by their students and popular among them for their unique teaching style. 

One such teacher is Shubhra Ranjan, who has provided guidance to IAS toppers Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi and Ishita Kishore. 

Founder of Shubhra IAS institute, Shubhra Ranjan is a very popular teacher and has played a key role in nurturing several UPSC rankers. She teaches various subjects including -- Political Science, International Relations and more. Ranjan hails from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district. 

Selected for UP higher commission 

Shubhra Ranjan herself was a topper in Delhi University (DU) and has taught in the university for many years. She was selected for Uttar Pradesh Higher Commission, which oversees recruitment of teachers in higher, secondary and basic education. 

Ranjan has also taught in some schools in the state. Interestingly, She never appeared for the UPSC exams as she says, it never fascinated her. However, apart from Tina Dabi, and Ishita Kishore, she has taught Kanika Goyal and Gunjan Dwivedi. 

Shubhra Ranjan has been teaching for over 15 years 

According to Shubhra Ranjan, she started teaching over 15 years ago. Notably, UPSC 2022 topper Ishita Kishore had joined the 'Core Political Science' course in 2019 under the guidance of Shubhra Ranjan. 

Besides Kishore, Tina Dabi AIR 1 2015, Anmol Singh Bedi AIR 2 2016, Dinesh Kumar AIR 6 2016, Anand Vardhan AIR 7 2016, Girish Badole AIR 30 2017, Gunjan Dwivedi AIR 9 2018, Tripti Dhodmis AIR 16 2018, Vishakha Yadav AIR 6 2019, Satyam Gandhi AIR 10 2020, Ria Dabi AIR 15 2020 are some of the notable names who have received guidance from Ranjan. 

Her 'mantra' for UPSC aspirants 

Shubhra Ranjan advises her students to study with unwavering focus. According to her, if the students follow this approach while studying, merely three to four hours of studying per day will suffice. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Crow overpowers giant cobra in viral video, internet is stunned by unexpected showdown

Crow overpowers giant cobra in viral video, internet is stunned by unexpected showdown

Fed up of wife's expensive lifestyle, man gets her killed, pays friend Rs...

Fed up of wife's expensive lifestyle, man gets her killed, pays friend Rs...

UPS Calculation: If basic salary is Rs 60000 to Rs 70000, how much pension will be given under Unified Pension Scheme?

UPS Calculation: If basic salary is Rs 60000 to Rs 70000, how much pension will be given under Unified Pension Scheme?

LPG to Aadhaar Card: 6 big changes to come into effect from September 1, check details

LPG to Aadhaar Card: 6 big changes to come into effect from September 1, check details

Emergency situation declared in Israel for next 48 hours amid Hezbollah retaliatory attacks

Emergency situation declared in Israel for next 48 hours amid Hezbollah retaliatory attacks

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement