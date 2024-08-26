Meet woman who taught IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi and UPSC 2022 topper Ishita Kishore, she is...

With millions of students appearing for the UPSC exams, it is extremely important to receive guidance from a teacher or a coach.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams is one of the toughest exams in the nation. There are millions of students in the country who aspire to crack UPSC.

Given its vast syllabus, it becomes extremely essential for one to receive guidance. There are several teachers in the nation who are widely admired by their students and popular among them for their unique teaching style.

One such teacher is Shubhra Ranjan, who has provided guidance to IAS toppers Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi and Ishita Kishore.

Founder of Shubhra IAS institute, Shubhra Ranjan is a very popular teacher and has played a key role in nurturing several UPSC rankers. She teaches various subjects including -- Political Science, International Relations and more. Ranjan hails from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district.

Selected for UP higher commission

Shubhra Ranjan herself was a topper in Delhi University (DU) and has taught in the university for many years. She was selected for Uttar Pradesh Higher Commission, which oversees recruitment of teachers in higher, secondary and basic education.

Ranjan has also taught in some schools in the state. Interestingly, She never appeared for the UPSC exams as she says, it never fascinated her. However, apart from Tina Dabi, and Ishita Kishore, she has taught Kanika Goyal and Gunjan Dwivedi.

Shubhra Ranjan has been teaching for over 15 years

According to Shubhra Ranjan, she started teaching over 15 years ago. Notably, UPSC 2022 topper Ishita Kishore had joined the 'Core Political Science' course in 2019 under the guidance of Shubhra Ranjan.

Besides Kishore, Tina Dabi AIR 1 2015, Anmol Singh Bedi AIR 2 2016, Dinesh Kumar AIR 6 2016, Anand Vardhan AIR 7 2016, Girish Badole AIR 30 2017, Gunjan Dwivedi AIR 9 2018, Tripti Dhodmis AIR 16 2018, Vishakha Yadav AIR 6 2019, Satyam Gandhi AIR 10 2020, Ria Dabi AIR 15 2020 are some of the notable names who have received guidance from Ranjan.

Her 'mantra' for UPSC aspirants

Shubhra Ranjan advises her students to study with unwavering focus. According to her, if the students follow this approach while studying, merely three to four hours of studying per day will suffice.