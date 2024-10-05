Twitter
Meet woman, who switched from medical to modelling, now has net worth of 10000000, she is...

While her family is renowned in the world of cricket, Sara is making her own mark, particularly in the fashion industry.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 05:00 PM IST

Meet woman, who switched from medical to modelling, now has net worth of 10000000, she is...
Sara Tendulkar, born on October 12, 1997, in Mumbai, India, is the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and pediatrician Dr. Anjali Tendulkar. Growing up in the bustling city of Mumbai, Sara attended the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School for her early education. Inspired by her mother's profession, she developed a strong interest in healthcare and pursued her higher education in London. Her academic dedication led her to London Medical College, where she is studying to further her passion for the medical field.

While her family is renowned in the world of cricket, Sara is making her own mark, particularly in the fashion industry. Her modeling career took off with a commercial for Ajio Luxe in December 2021, showcasing her striking beauty and elegance. Sara's presence on the runways of major fashion weeks in Paris, Milan, and New York has solidified her status as a sought-after model. She has collaborated with top designers, photographers, and fashion magazines, earning recognition for her ability to embody different styles with grace and charm.

In terms of accomplishments, Sara's participation in global fashion events highlights her swift rise in the industry. Despite her relatively short career, her work reflects both her talent and dedication. She also maintains close family ties, particularly with her father Sachin, her mother Anjali, and her younger brother Arjun, an emerging cricketer for the Indian Under-19 team.

Sara Tendulkar's lifestyle reflects her love for fashion and her commitment to personal well-being. Regularly attending high-profile events and fashion shows, she balances her glamorous public life with a focus on health, mindful eating, and exercise—values rooted in her medical background. Through her various pursuits, she continues to carve her own path while staying connected to her family's legacy.

