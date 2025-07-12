Meet woman who stood beside Aishwarya Rai in Miss India 1994, did 1st film with Akshay Kumar, later quit Bollywood to become monk due to...

Once a Bollywood actress and beauty queen, Barkha Madan gave up fame to become a Buddhist monk named Gyalten Samten in search of true peace.

There was a time when Barkha Madan was making waves in the glamorous world of fashion and Bollywood. She had the charm, the confidence, and the dreams of stardom in her eyes. Barkha made a strong impression during the Miss India 1994 pageant, standing tall alongside names like Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai. Competing on such a big stage was no small achievement, but what truly sets her apart is what she chose to do afterward.

While most others from the pageant went on to build successful careers in films and modelling, Barkha decided to take a completely different path, a spiritual one.

From glamour to grace

Barkha began her career as a model and even won the title of Miss Tourism India. She also bagged third place internationally in Malaysia. These early victories could have been the start of a shining career, and in many ways, they were. She acted in the popular Bollywood film ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’ in 1996, sharing the screen with stars like Akshay Kumar, Rekha, and Raveena Tandon.

She didn’t stop there. Barkha also appeared in Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Bhoot’ in 2003, where her role as the ghost Manjeet Khosla left a strong impact on viewers. On television too, she made her mark in shows like ‘Nyay’, ‘1857 Kranti’ (where she played Rani Lakshmibai), and ‘Saath Phere – Saloni Ka Safar’.

A question that changed everything

On the surface, her life looked perfect. But deep inside, Barkha felt incomplete. The fame, lights, and applause didn’t fill the void she felt within. She began asking herself a powerful question: Is this what life is really about?

Influenced by the teachings of the Dalai Lama, Barkha slowly started turning inward. She wasn’t just reading spiritual books, she was truly changing. In 2012, she made a bold decision that most people only dream of: she left the glamorous world completely and chose the path of peace.

A new name, a new life

With her new life came a new name: Gyalten Samten. It wasn’t just a name change, it was a total transformation of her identity. She left behind the world of cameras and red carpets to live as a Buddhist monk in the peaceful mountains of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

No makeup, no limelight, no roles to play, just truth, meditation, and inner peace. Barkha Madan, now Gyalten Samten, is a real-life example of how true happiness lies not in fame, but in peace of mind.