Viral

Meet woman who saved Donald Trump from assassination attempt, here's how

The chart in question, titled 'Illegal Immigration into the US,' was prepared by US Senator Ron Johnson during a plane ride. It depicted the levels of illegal immigration over the years and was displayed on a large screen behind Trump

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 06:02 AM IST

Meet woman who saved Donald Trump from assassination attempt, here's how
Former President Donald Trump along with Woman who saved his life, Source: Reuters
In a twist of fate that left everyone stunned, an immigration chart displayed on a big screen may have saved former President Donald Trump's life. During a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, Trump turned his head to glance at the chart just as a would-be assassin opened fire.

Trump invited the woman staffer responsible for displaying the chart onto the stage. Hugging her and calling her a "computer genius," Trump proclaimed, "She saved my life." The woman, overwhelmed with emotion, managed to greet the audience with a simple "Hi," drawing smiles from both Trump and the crowd.

Trump's narrow escape was miraculous. The bullet fired by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks grazed Trump’s ear, a chilling reminder of how close the former President came to tragedy. Crooks fired eight shots in total, injuring two people and killing a 50-year-old volunteer firefighter before being shot dead by a Secret Service sniper.

The chart in question, titled 'Illegal Immigration into the US,' was prepared by US Senator Ron Johnson during a plane ride. It depicted the levels of illegal immigration over the years and was displayed on a large screen behind Trump. Remarkably, this chart is featured at less than 20% of Trump’s campaign rallies and is always positioned on his left. However, on July 13, Trump called for it earlier than usual, causing the woman staffer to be "flabbergasted" by the request.

Trump, visibly moved by the incident, told the crowd, "I love that chart. I'm going to sleep with that chart for the rest of my life." He also reflected on the close call, saying, "It would have been a perfect hit."

At the Republican National Convention (RNC) last month, Trump reiterated that he "would not be here today" without the chart. The woman responsible for displaying it, now hailed as a hero, unknowingly played a pivotal role in averting a disaster. Her quick action and the timely display of the chart turned what could have been a day of mourning into a tale of survival and gratitude.

