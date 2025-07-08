Meet woman who rescued over 800 snakes in her 8 year career, is now garnering praise for..., her name is...

he was part of a five-member Rapid Response Team (RRT) that reached the forest-fringe area of Anchumaruthumoodu to rescue the snake after locals spotted it near a stream frequently used for bathing.

GS Roshni, a Beat Forest Officer with the Kerala Forest Department, has become a social media sensation after her daring rescue of a 14-15 feet long king cobra from a stream near Peppara. The incident, which took place on Sunday, marked Roshni's first rescue of the species. Roshni, part of a five-member Rapid Response Team, single-handedly bagged the 20-kilogram reptile using a snake-catching stick and bag, and later released it into the deep forest .

The dramatic rescue was captured on video and quickly went viral, drawing both praise and criticism online. In the video, Roshni can be seen calmly grabbing the snake by the tail and coaxing it into the bag, all within six minutes. At one point, she is heard saying "please" to the snake as she held the bag open, though it initially resisted and tried to slither away.

Praise from Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised Roshni's act, sharing a video of the rescue on X and writing, "Amazing courage and competence on display by Forest Officer Roshni! Calling on the Kerala Govt to recognise her exemplary service appropriately." Roshni has rescued over 800 venomous and non-venomous snakes during her nearly eight-year career with the Kerala Forest Department.

About GS Roshni

She was part of a five-member Rapid Response Team (RRT) that reached the forest-fringe area of Anchumaruthumoodu to rescue the snake after locals spotted it near a stream frequently used for bathing.

Social media reaction

While many have praised Roshni's bravery and skill, others have raised concerns about safety protocols and the lack of protective equipment. Muralee Thummarukudy, Director of the G20 Global Land Initiative, UNCCD, noted that Roshni's inexperience was apparent, as the tools she was using repeatedly fell from her hands during the rescue. However, he also praised her confidence and composure.

Roshni's rescue of the king cobra is a testament to her skills and experience as a forest officer. Despite being her first rescue of the species, she remained calm and composed throughout the operation. Her bravery and expertise have earned her widespread recognition, and her actions serve as an inspiration to others in the field