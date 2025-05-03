Meet an Australian entrepreneur, who earned Rs 54,000/month by renting out half her bed to strangers during the pandemic, but the "hot bedding" trend faded post-Covid.

Monique Jeremiah, a 38-year-old entrepreneur from Queensland, Australia, found a new and unusual way to earn money during the COVID-19 pandemic. She began a trend known as "hot bedding", where she rented out the other side of her bed to strangers for a fee of AUD 985 (around Rs 54,000) per month.

The idea behind hot bedding is quite simple: two people sleep in the same bed but have no emotional or romantic relationship. They just sleep side by side and respect each other’s space. According to Monique, this setup works well when both people follow the rules and keep their expectations clear.

“You only sleep in the same bed together, so you definitely want a big bed and lots of space in the room to make it worthwhile,” she said.

Monique is also the founder of a business called Diversity Models. During the 2020 pandemic, she lost her job and struggled with loneliness, which led her to come up with this creative way to earn money and stay emotionally supported.

“My life was falling apart, and I knew I had to think outside the box,” she said.

Her first hot bedding client was her ex-boyfriend, whom she hadn’t spoken to in a year. She contacted him and asked, “Do you want to survive COVID together?” To her surprise, he agreed.

Later, she revealed that she had rented her bed to him twice, and he was planning to stay with her again soon.

Monique also planned to raise the weekly rent to Euro 127 (about Rs 14,000) due to the rising cost of living in Australia. She claimed her room was spacious and luxurious, similar to a five-star hotel suite.

While hot bedding helped her during a difficult time, the trend has not remained popular in the post-pandemic world, as most people now avoid such close arrangements with strangers.