YouTuber Nalini Unagar quits content creation after investing Rs 8 lakh in three years with no income, sparking discussions on the challenges of online platforms.

Nalini Unagar, a cooking YouTuber, announced her decision to quit content creation after spending over Rs 8 lakh on her channel, Nalini's Kitchen Recipe, in the last three years without earning any income from it. In a series of emotional posts on X (formerly Twitter), she shared her struggles and revealed plans to sell her kitchen accessories and studio equipment.

"I failed in my YouTube career, so I’m selling all my kitchen accessories and studio equipment. If anyone is interested in buying, please let me know,” Nalini wrote.

In another post, she detailed her financial losses, saying, "I have invested approximately Rs 8 lakhs in my YouTube channel for building a kitchen, buying studio equipment, and promotions. The return? Rs 0."

Nalini stated that she had put in three years of effort, creating over 250 videos, but didn’t see any meaningful results. Despite receiving messages from her followers asking her to reconsider, she explained her reasons for stepping away. She also warned others about the risks of relying solely on online platforms.

“Let me remind you—I dedicated 3 years to YouTube, creating over 250 videos. However, I didn’t get the response I had hoped for. I’ve finally decided to stop making videos and have deleted all my content. Online platforms require a bit of luck, and it’s wise not to rely on them as a primary source of income,” she said.

Her announcement sparked conversations about the challenges of being a content creator, with many users empathizing with her struggles and offering encouragement. Some advised her to leave her videos online, suggesting that algorithms could help them gain traction in the future.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Nalini has made headlines. Last year, she had a public argument with actor Swara Bhaskar over issues like vegetarianism and body image. This incident highlighted how she had faced criticism as well as attention during her YouTube journey.

Nalini’s story serves as a reminder of the difficulties creators face in making a career on online platforms.