Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara is four times larger than Buckingham Palace. Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia is built on 48,780 square feet, but this palace spans 30 lakhs square feet.

Radhikaraje Gaekwad, the Indian royalty, lives in the city of Vadodara, Gujarat. Radhikaraje Gaekwad is the queen of the Gaekwad dynasty of Vadodara. Her family ruled Gujarat at the beginning of the 18th century.

Radhikaraje Gaekwad lives with her family in the Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, which is valued at Rs 25,000 crore rupees. The Lakshmi Vilas Palace is four times larger than Buckingham Palace, the residence of the King of Britain, Charles. Buckingham Palace is built on only 820,000 square feet, and Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia is built on 48,780 square feet, but this palace spans 30 lakhs square feet.

This palace has four floors and spans approximately 700 acres. It is surrounded by magnificent gardens, which were designed by the famous botanist Sir William Goldring.

It is worth mentioning that this palace is open to the public as well. People can enter the palace by purchasing a ticket for Rs 150. There is an additional fee of Rs 150 to visit the museum here which shows the family’s entire history.

The Lakshmi Vilas Palace is also known as the Baroda Palace. This palace was built in 1890 and designed by British engineer designer Major Charles Mant. The palace has more than 170 rooms, and a private golf course.

Queen Radhikaraje Gaekwad has also been a journalist herself. Queen Radhikaraje married Maharaja Samarjitsingh Gaekwad in 2002. Maharaja Samarjitsingh Gaekwad has previously been the captain of the Gujarat team in the Ranji Trophy. Maharaja Samarjitsingh’s mother, Rajmata Shubhanginiraje, also lives with them in this palace.

A special thing is that whenever the Maharaja is in the palace, a red light is turned on outside.